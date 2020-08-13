Pete and Chasten Buttigieg to be Honored By Equality California

Former presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten will be honored by Equality California throughout its digital Golden State Equality Awards celebration.

The occasion will be hosted by “Pose” star Angelica Ross and happen on Sept. 13.

The Buttigiegs will obtain the Equality Trailblazer Award. The Netflix documentary “Disclosure” may also be feted and Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi pays tribute to the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis for his longtime assist of the LGBTQ group.

The occasion will characteristic performances by Melissa Etheridge, Betty Who, Alex Newell, Shea Diamond and Robin S.

Equality California is the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ civil rights group. “2020 has challenged the LGBTQ+ group in methods we might by no means have imagined, however difficult occasions create heroes, and we can not wait to come collectively just about and have fun a few of this 12 months’s heroes,” Equality California government director Rick Chavez Zbur stated in an announcement. “The Equality Awards are a vital alternative for members of our group to honor the leaders and organizations whose selfless work helps to advance LGBTQ+ civil rights and social justice. Over the previous 12 months, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg have reworked American politics eternally. Netflix’s groundbreaking documentary ‘Disclosure’ shed much-needed gentle on the facility of transgender illustration in movie and tv. And we misplaced a real large — and an unwavering ally — in Congressman John Lewis, whose life and legacy we’re proud to honor with a tribute from Speaker Pelosi.”

The festivities will start with regional pre-show cocktail events in Sacramento, San Francisco, San Diego and Palm Springs.