Pete Buttigieg Talks Accepting Election Results in Fox News Interview

Pete Buttigieg talked about “the significance of the position of those that lose” throughout an interview on Fox News Tuesday.

Talking with Fox News’ Neil Cavuto, the previous Democratic presidential hopeful and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, mentioned that “Accepting the outcomes is without doubt one of the most vital features in democracy.” The feedback got here whereas discussing potential protests and violence in the wake of the election.

“We have to settle for the outcomes that our democratic system has offered us with,” Buttigieg mentioned. “We’ve bought to keep in mind that if its taking some time to get the ultimate outcomes, that’s as a result of persons are doing their jobs,” counting the entire votes which have been forged.

Buttigieg additionally mentioned the position of social media and enormous tech corporations like Google in elections, saying “These corporations actually do must bear some duty for what they amplify.” He went on to say that the businesses “need to have it each methods,” claiming they don’t seem to be liable for what customers put up whereas additionally amplifying extra controversial content material as a result of it makes them more cash.

“We’re going to must have an up to date principle of liabilty…a special stage of duty,” he mentioned.

Buttigieg additionally appeared on “The View” earlier on Tuesday, the place co-host Ana Navaro requested him why he made so many appearances on Fox News in the lead as much as the election given the community’s right-wing bent.

“So right here’s the way in which I consider it. A lot of the viewers of Fox News don’t agree with me politically and undoubtedly the folks type of controlling the the content material on that community, in my view, aren’t all the time being honest, however I additionally know this,” he mentioned. “I can’t blame anyone for not supporting my perspective, in the event that they’ve actually by no means heard it. So it’s my job to get that view in entrance of viewers who’re tuning in, in good religion, and one of many good issues that’s popping out of our very troubled political second is I believe lots of people are questioning outdated habits, together with a number of Republicans who’re saying ‘Okay I voted Republican all my life however this isn’t what I had in thoughts.’”