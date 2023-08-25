Pete Davidson As Well As Chase Sui Wonders End Their 8 Month Relationship:

The 29-year-old former Saturday Night Live star recently checked himself into mental health treatment on his own, but a person close to Davidson said within June that he would be done with treatment “pretty soon.”

In the months since then, the comic has been seen in Florida and even did a stand-up set at a comedy club within Dania Beach.

He was allegedly getting intensive treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder as well as his previous diagnosis of borderline personality disorder.

Multiple sources say that Pete Davidson as well as Chase Sui Wonders broke up after just over a year together.

In January, They Confirmed Their Relationship:

The two seemed to make their relationship official in January, after playing a couple in the horror movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which came out in 2022. Chase had been excited for months about working on the project with the comic.

Another person close to Davidson at the time said, “Pete will often go to rehab to work with these problems.” “His family and friends have been there for him through this.”

Three months earlier, Davidson and Wonders, who is 27, were in a car accident in Beverly Hills when Davidson hit a fire hydrant.

This is when Davidson went to treatment. In June, a source revealed that the Bupkis singer had been charged alongside one minor count of driving recklessly.

The Former Couple Went Places Near And Far To Spend Time Together:

“There were a lot of dark conversations within the movie, so it was great to have a good guy who could bring some lightness and humor to the role,”

In September 2022, she tells The Face Magazine. “He’s also a pro who’s great at acting in dramatic roles, which I can’t wait for everybody to see.”

During the time they were together, the ex-couple went on PDA-filled trips near and far. They spent time together at the 65th Daytona 500 within February and on a romantic trip to Kauai in March, where they were seen kissing.

Pete And Chase Watched The First Episode Of His Semi-Autobiographical Comedy Show Bupkis, Which They Both Liked:

The next month, Pete and Chase went to the opening of Pete’s semi-autobiographical comedy show Bupkis, in which Chase’s lover Nikki was played by an actor.

A spokesman for the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office stated in a statement, “We believe that Mr. Davidson was driving recklessly, which led to a serious crash into a home.” “Thank goodness, no one was badly hurt in this accident. We know that dangerous driving can have terrible results.”

“Pete and myself became fast friends while working on Bodies, so it was obvious that we could work well together. She told Nylon in May, “He’s such a pro, and collaborating with him was my favorite thing.” “As quickly as I got on Bupkis, it felt such as we were moving again.”

Davidson Joined An 18 Month Recovery Program In July:

The District Attorney’s Office reported that Davidson started an 18-month program to avoid jail time in July. The star has to do 50 hours of community service as well as 12 hours of traffic school as part of his program.

He also has to go to a graveyard or hospital for training reasons. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says that Davidson must also pay “restitution and follow all laws.”

Chase told Nylon, “We discuss everything, and we’re very honest with one another about everything. It feels like what’s going on within our relationship is extremely holy.”

Pete Dated Kim Kardashian For A Period Of Nine Months Before He Started Dating Chase:

During their time together, Pete as well as Chase were in a car accident in Beverly Hills that did not kill anyone. After Pete hit a fire hydrant and damaged property in March, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said he had to do 50 hours of community service. Pete used to be on Saturday Night Live.

The actor was also there for Pete when his favorite dog Henry died in May. TMZ got video of her going with the comic to a pet shop within New York City a few weeks later, where Pete purchased a Cavapoo.

PETA didn’t agree with the choice, so Pete left a detailed message that was shared online. Pete was alongside Kim Kardashian for a period of nine months before they broke up in August 2022. He then started dating Chase.