Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Starring in ‘American Sole’ Movie

STXfilms has signed Pete Davidson and O’Shea Jackson Jr. to star in the drama-comedy film “American Sole,” set in the world of after-market sneakers.

“American Sole” follows two twenty-somethings (Davidson and a soon-to-be-named co-star) with mountains of faculty debt who use the quick money of after-market sneaker reselling to realize their American dream. However they run out of cash and discover {that a} shady investor is their solely method out. Adam Fogelson, chairman of the STXfilms Movement Image Group, made the announcement Wednesday.

“We’re at all times in search of methods to faucet into the zeitgeist, and anybody who’s being attentive to well-liked tradition all over the world is aware of that this explicit development authentically marries the worlds of vogue, music, sports activities and enterprise and this undertaking has garnered real curiosity in all of these key verticals,” he stated. “We imagine we’ve assembled a dream staff of filmmakers, and with the solid led by Pete, we couldn’t ask for a extra thrilling match for STXfilms.”

The movie can be written and directed by Ian Edelman (HBO’s “ Make It in America”) and produced by Kevin Hart via his manufacturing firm, HartBeat. Hart can be joined as producer by NBA All-Star Chris Paul, who produces via his Oh Dipp!!! Productions banner together with Jake Stein (Netflix’s “The After Social gathering”) via his Scondo Productions label. “American Sole” marks Paul’s first characteristic movie as producer.

Stadium Items serves as a consulting producer on the undertaking. John McPheters, on behalf of Stadium Items, serves as an government producer on the undertaking together with HartBeat’s Bryan Smiley. Drew Simon and Patricia Braga will oversee the undertaking for STXfilms.

Paul stated in an announcement, “‘American Sole’ is a narrative concerning the extremely thrilling, very worthwhile sneaker trade and the secondary sneaker market. With my very own private ardour for sneakers and the tradition that drives it, I’m excited to be part of telling this entertaining story.”

