Pete Davidson Reveals Adam Sandler Is One Of The Most Genuine Guys In Hollywood

I’m fairly tight with the Sandman, which is the best factor I ever get to say. He’s simply such a cool, good man. I can’t clarify how great of an individual he’s. I simply reached out and texted him and was like, ‘Hey, is there any shot you’ll ever need to do a tune collectively?’ And he was like, ‘Hell yeah, buddy’ and it was superior. We simply despatched one another notes backwards and forwards and he got here up with that nice verse. It simply fell collectively. I used to be actually thrilled.