Pete Holmes to Play Pro Bowler in CBS Comedy Pilot

Comic Pete Holmes will star as an aspiring Midwestern skilled bowler in an untitled CBS comedy from CBS Tv Studios and author Mark Gross.

One in every of three new pilots CBS has ordered this yr, the untitled multi-camera pilot revolves round Tom Smallwood, a Michigan man who’s laid off from a Normal Motors automotive plant and decides to pursue his dream of turning into an expert bowler.

David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James (a local of Saginaw, Mich.) will govt produce the untitled CBS Studios sequence together with Gross. Hollander, who lately was the showrunner on Showtime’s “Ray Donovan,” is at the moment serving as the author, director, govt producer, and showrunner on a sequence adaptation of 1980 hit “American Gigolo” for Paramount Tv Studios. James, a Drama Desk Award-winning Broadway star and musician, will subsequent be seen starring in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Facet Story.” Gross’ notable works embody govt producing CBS sitcom starring Matt LeBlanc “Man With A Plan” and co-executive producing CBS sitcom “Mike and Molly,” starring Melissa McCarthy and Billy Gardell. Gross additionally govt produced the 2 TV films “The Sweetest Coronary heart” and “Bothered Up.”

Holmes is repped by WME and Unbiased Artists Media. The comic is greatest identified for his late-night discuss present on TBS, “The Pete Holmes Present,” and because the creator and star of the Judd Apatow-directed HBO comedy “Crashing.”

Rounding out CBS’ trio of recent pilot orders this season are comedy initiatives from Sarah Cooper (a single-cam venture primarily based on her ebook “How to be Profitable With out Hurting Males’s Emotions”) and an adaptation of the 1994 movie “True Lies,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Invoice Paxton, Tia Carrere, Artwork Malik, Eliza Dushku and Grant Heslov.