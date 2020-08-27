Pete Micelli Pitches Moxie Media Venture as ‘Tiffany-Degree’ Representation

After gathering a strike workforce of skilled Hollywood brokers for his new administration enterprise, CAA and Leisure One alum Pete Micelli plans to take goal on the business’s prime expertise and prime expertise companies.

The unnamed enterprise had been christened Moxie Media in supplies circulated to potential buyers (insiders say the corporate identify has since modified) and as a recruiting software, in response to a 20-page doc Selection obtained.

Micelli’s plans got here into a spotlight this previous weekend after a flurry of high-profile resignations by brokers together with CAA’s Jack Whigham and Dave Bugliari, UTA’s Susie Fox and Mackenzie Roussos and WME’s Wealthy Prepare dinner, who’re all stated to be becoming a member of Micelli.

The brand new agency is betting large on mega celebrities, “the highest 1%” in leisure and sports activities, not solely as shoppers however as content material farms. The administration firm will provide “Tiffany-level” illustration; develop and purchase co-ownership in celebrity-driven firms (Reese Witherspoon’s Hi there Sunshine and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop have been amongst instance photographs used within the pitch supplies); manufacturing companies for shoppers’ movie and tv initiatives; and sponsorship alternatives that jibe with superstar manufacturers.

The group can be promising shoppers money stream amid COVID-19, and a plan to win unrepresented writers as warfare continues to rage between the Writers Guild of America and CAA and WME.

“The present illustration system is damaged, lack of transparency has eroded belief,” the technique reads. “Large companies don’t spend most of their time on the most important earners, brokers are distracted by bloated shopper lists. Smaller companies don’t have high-level executives/employees whereas bigger companies have grow to be too large.”

Whereas founding employees will function as managers from henceforth, there’s loads of company bravado of their pitch, which asserts that the entire new firm’s principals “are higher-level and extra established within the enterprise than when Mike Ovitz and Ron Meyer shaped CAA or when Ari Emanuel and Tom Stickler based Endeavor.”

Among the many enterprise’s extra bold pledges is a cap on the variety of shoppers a given supervisor can signify. There can even be an aggressive pursuit of literary enterprise, “recruiting prime literary brokers to develop a illustration enterprise of high-level showrunners for the primary time within the historical past of the administration house,” the technique stated.

An advisory board of leaders from Silicon Valley, Hollywood, Washington DC and Wall Road can be being touted. The aim of the presently unnamed group, in response to the pitch, is to “assist form enterprise alternatives round a celeb and their particular narrative.”

Michelli’s group additionally sees a possibility to “curate” content material the media giants that shoppers can personal. Inaugural shoppers of the enterprise are reported to be Bradley Cooper, Tom Hardy, Keira Knightley, Taylor Kitsch, and Michael Fassbender.

“The legacy studios (MGM / Lionsgate / Sony and so forth) enterprise is constructed round international distribution and finance. The media empires of immediately aren’t concerned with these companies,” the pitch reads. “Specificity will exchange the legacy studios and superstar firms would be the largest development alternative over the following 10 years.”

Response to the corporate’s forming and the pivot of brokers to the administration house was met with both shock, or a complete lack thereof. The monolithic expertise companies have been struggling for years to reconcile extreme development and stick with their knitting with shopper companies. The crunch has resulted in a large debt load at Endeavor, escalated by the WGA battle. Not one of the majors, together with UTA and ICM, was ready for the devastating blow from the coronavirus, which has resulted in value slicing and both layoffs or furloughs at every agency.

“It’s extra spectacular that they managed to do that in secret for thus lengthy,” stated one prime movie and TV govt of Micelli and his cohorts and their months-long formation course of.

Others, together with expertise, reacted negatively to one of many new agency’s buyers — Steven Cohen, the infamous enterprise capitalist whose tangles with the Securities and Alternate Fee is claimed to have impressed a collection arch on Showtime’s “Billions.” Cohen was referred to as out on social media for having donated to the Trump marketing campaign, although different insiders pointed to his spouse’s contributions to Pete Buttigieg’s presidential run.

Micelli spent greater than 20 years as a prime TV and packaging agent at CAA. He was identified for his entrepreneurial method to financing and packaging content material for international patrons. In 2018 he segued to Leisure One as chief technique officer for TV, movie and digital. He exited the corporate, which was acquired final yr by Hasbro, in April. He’s been engaged on the marketing strategy for Moxie Media for the reason that spring, sources stated.

The migration to Moxie Media displays the speedy shifts and downsizing on the largest tenpercenteries, a course of that a number of business insiders be aware has solely simply begun. The day after phrase of Micelli’s bold administration enterprise broke, prime WME agent Phil Solar introduced he would depart the company to type illustration agency M88, with Charles D. King’s media firm Macro.

Solar — who represented Rihanna, Idris Elba, Donald Glover and Lena Waithe, amongst others — has already recruited stars like Michael B. Jordan to affix him within the new agency, which is able to deal with filmmakers, actors, and writers. Jordan will stay a WME shopper.

Regardless of the sudden and doubtlessly seismic change these strikes signify, Endeavor honcho Partrick Whitesell wished Solar effectively, saying “our business wants firms like M88 now greater than ever, and we couldn’t be extra proud that Phil is making this transfer.”