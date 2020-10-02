Pete Vlastelica Exits as Overwatch League Commissioner

Activision Blizzard Esports CEO and Overwatch League commissioner Pete Vlastelica will depart his put up for a brand new position inside the firm following subsequent week’s Overwatch League Grand Finals, the corporate stated in a press release on Thursday.

“Pete Vlastelica, CEO of Activision Blizzard Esports and Commissioner of the Overwatch League, will transition from his position in ABE to concentrate on new entrepreneurial ventures on behalf of Activision Blizzard, following the Overwatch League Grand Finals,” an Activision Blizzard Esports spokesperson stated in a press release. “He was instrumental in constructing the corporate’s esports enterprise and driving the business ahead, and we thank Pete for his contributions and affect on our enterprise over the past 4 years.”

It’s at the moment unclear who will substitute Vlastelica within the position.

Activision Blizzard issued the assertion after Esports Observer reported that Vlastelica was stepping down from the put up. The transfer comes simply over a yr after former OWL commissioner Nate Nanzer exited the put up in Could 2019 to hitch “Fortnite” developer Epic Video games.

It’s been an undeniably robust yr for sports activities at massive as the coronavirus pandemic halted massive in-person gatherings. Nevertheless, Activision Blizzard’s two massive esports leagues, Overwatch League and Name of Responsibility League, went into the 2020 season with a big concentrate on city-based occasions and a full home-and-away mannequin that might not occur as COVID-19 gripped a lot of the world. The Washington Publish reported on Tuesday that Activision Blizzard was permitting OWL and CDL groups to defer franchise charges this yr to melt among the monetary injury introduced on by the pandemic.

Overwatch League did finally proceed, pivoting to distant matches and broadcast. It initially struggled to drag in comparable viewership to earlier seasons on its new, unique companion of YouTube, however discovered a silver lining by experimenting with a high-stakes event mannequin over the summer season, which noticed numbers rapidly start to pattern upward. Week 2 of OWL playoffs final month scored the most effective viewership of the season with 375K international dwell+3 common minute viewers (AMA), in line with the league.

In an interview with Selection the day earlier than the brand new broke, Vlastelica acknowledged the challenges that OWL confronted in reformatting its complete season within the face of coronavirus. However he famous that he was “extremely proud” of how the league pushed ahead, particularly as conventional sports activities screeched to a halt.

“We did just a few experiments final yr with homestands, however this was the primary yr that we had been going to enter two seasons spent taking part in all of our common season matches in Los Angeles,” he stated. “There was loads of work carried out over the previous three years to prepare for this home-and-away season. After which 4 homestands in — after 4 actually stable homestands, sold-out crowds, screaming followers, nice competitors, venue appeared and felt excellent for the product that we had put collectively — after 4 of these, coronavirus hit.”

After the pandemic pressured lockdown orders, the league took a two-week hiatus in March, determining methods to have their gamers compete remotely as effectively as enable their manufacturing crew to do business from home.

“We managed to place collectively a season that I feel actually labored,” he added.

He additionally expressed pleasure for the storylines going into the Grand Finals, which is able to see the highest two North American groups (San Francisco Shock and Philadelphia Fusion) face off towards the highest two Asian groups (Seoul Dynasty and Shanghai Dragons).

“Having the Shanghai Dragons as a favourite to win the Grand Finals is a improbable story,” he says. “That’s a group that’s actually turned issues round from a 0-40 season in 2018 … to being the homeowners of the season’s greatest file in 2020, and having this yr’s league MVP. Globally, that is one in all many storylines that’s getting individuals excited to tune in.”

The Overwatch League Grand Finals will happen Oct. 8-10 in South Korea.