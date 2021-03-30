Peter Berg’s Film 44 Sets First-Look Deal With Netflix

Peter Berg’s Film 44 has set a brand new first-look take care of Netflix, beneath which Berg will produce and direct live-action movies and collection for the streamer.

The brand new deal follows the success of final 12 months’s “Spenser Confidential,” which Berg produced and directed at Netflix. The motion movie, starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke, was a large hit, with Netflix reporting 85 million members watching the movie in its first 4 weeks.

“For me, on this second, Netflix is the proper artistic match,” Berg mentioned in an announcement. “I couldn’t be extra excited to get to work!”

The filmmaker and his scripted leisure banner Film 44 have produced movies similar to “Lone Survivor,” “Deepwater Horizon,” “Mile 22,” “The Rundown,” “Hancock” and “Friday Night time Lights” (each the 2004 characteristic movie and the Emmy-winning tv adaptation). Berg additionally served as government producer and director of HBO’s “The Leftovers” and “Ballers.” Berg has directed a wide selection of initiatives, starting from Tremendous Bowl commercials to documentaries and docuseries, beneath his Film 45 banner (for non-scripted leisure) and Film 47 (business and branded leisure).

Subsequent up, Berg will government produce and direct the Netflix scripted drama “Painkiller,” which traces the origins of the opioid epidemic.

Brian Wright, Netflix’s head of total offers, mentioned, “Pete Berg has created iconic tv. Genuine, visceral and kinetic, Berg’s type has elevated storytelling for years and we’re proud to welcome him to Netflix.”

“Pete makes films that captivate and thrill us. He can put a contemporary spin on basic and beloved characters like he did with ‘Spenser Confidential,’ in addition to discover and inform unique tales that entertain the world,” Tendo Nagenda, vice chairman of Netflix movie, added. “We’re thrilled to have him and Film 44 formally at Netflix.”

Along with Berg’s profitable partnership with Netflix on “Spenser Confidential,” he and Netflix movie chief Scott Stuber have their very own lengthy historical past. The pair first labored collectively on 2007’s “The Kingdom,” following by “Battleship” (2012) and “Patriots Day” (2016). Berg additionally just lately labored with one other “Battleship” collaborator, Rihanna, on a brand new documentary concerning the actor, singer and entrepreneur, which is about to be launched by Amazon.

Moreover, the filmmaker is presently growing “The Colonel’s Spouse,” which he’ll write, direct and produce.

Berg is repped by WME.