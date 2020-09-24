Peter Chernin, Spotify First-Look Deal to Adapt Podcasts for TV, Film

Peter Chernin desires to spin Spotify’s podcasts into TV and film gold.

Spotify and Chernin Leisure have fashioned a multiyear partnership to adapt the audio streamer’s authentic podcasts for tv, movie and digital video. Below the first-look deal, the 2 firms will collaborate 50-50 on investing in creating new initiatives.

The 2 firms plan to rent a growth exec to establish promising podcasts who will dual-report to Chernin Leisure president Jenno Topping and Daybreak Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content material officer and promoting enterprise officer. The deal covers Spotify’s rising slate of greater than 250 authentic sequence, throughout Gimlet Media, Parcast, Spotify Studios, and Invoice Simmons’ The Ringer, representing 1000’s of hours of content material.

Peter Chernin, chairman and CEO of the Chernin Leisure banner, referred to as the Spotify podcast library a “treasure trove” of unattached mental property.

“We have now spent numerous time because the delivery of the corporate serious about IP,” Chernin advised Selection. The corporate has tailored a number of books (together with “Planet of the Apes”) and with latest podcast growth he noticed the chance to throw in with Spotify. “What’s impressed us is the innovation in storytelling on podcast platforms,” Chernin mentioned. “They’re telling tales with no photos – simply dialogue and sound results.”

Chernin mentioned the 2 firms “are simply beginning to dig by the Spotify podcasts” for potential initiatives with no choices but on particular targets. In some instances, Chernin Leisure and Spotify might determine to pilot a mission first as a podcast, he added.

Ostroff commented in a ready assertion, “At Spotify, we imagine that the extraordinary progress of audio will proceed to appeal to the world’s nice creators and make podcasts a premier vacation spot for authentic IP. As we proceed to broaden our content material ambitions, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Peter Chernin, who, alongside along with his distinctive crew, are the proper companions to assist us share these tales with audiences throughout mediums and all over the world.”

Earlier than they formally inked their first-look deal, Spotify and Chernin Leisure had already teamed on a forthcoming TV adaptation of true-crime podcast sequence “The Clearing,” from Gimlet and and Pineapple Avenue Media — a couple of girl who learns as an grownup that her father was a serial killer.

Individually, Spotify has already launched practically a dozen movie and TV initiatives based mostly on its podcasts, together with the variation of Gimlet’s scripted thriller “Homecoming” for Amazon’s Prime Video (starring Julia Roberts). Upcoming initiatives embody a sequence based mostly on Gimlet’s “The Two Princes” at HBO Max and “The Horror of Dolores Roach” (additionally from Gimlet) for Prime Video.

Chernin Leisure, in the meantime, final 12 months picked up rights to adapt Endeavor Audio podcast “Blackout,” a scripted apocalyptic thriller starring Rami Malek. (Malek shouldn’t be hooked up to the TV mission at this level.)

With its deal with increase the podcast facet of the home, Spotify has seen a gradual uptick in consumer listening over the past 12 months and says podcast listeners keep engaged with the platform longer than common. All advised, Spotify’s podcast lineup now contains greater than 1.5 million titles, though the overwhelming majority of these usually are not unique or authentic exhibits.

Previous Chernin Leisure credit embody Oscar-nominated movies “Ford vs. Ferrari” starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale; director Ted Melfi’s “Hidden Figures” starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe; and “The Best Showman” starring Hugh Jackman. The corporate additionally produced Apple TV Plus drama sequence “Reality be Instructed” starring Octavia Spencer and “See” starring Jason Momoa, in addition to Fox hit comedy “New Woman.”