Peter Davison takes on the Daleks in special Doctor Who story adapted for lockdown

Doctor Who audio producers Massive End have introduced a brand new launch recorded and produced completely in lockdown – although you wouldn’t realize it from the epic scale of the storytelling.

Doctor Who: Shadow of the Daleks, a story cut up throughout two releases, might be out there in late 2020 as a part of the Massive End Month-to-month Adventures vary.

Every “half” accommodates 4 one-episode adventures, making up an thrilling “mini-season” for Peter Davison’s fifth Doctor as he’s caught up in the Time Warfare and as soon as once more battles previous foes the Daleks.

Every of the tales was recorded remotely throughout lockdown with a small “rep firm” of actors together with Doctor Who TV sequence veterans Dervla Kirwan and Anjli Mohindra, Olivier Award winner Jamie Parker and Nicholas Briggs as the voice of the Daleks.

Producer David Richardson stated: “Necessity actually is the mom of invention. In the very early days of lockdown, we knew we must adapt a few of our plans for the Month-to-month Adventures vary. What we wanted have been two releases that may very well be achieved with one Doctor and 4 visitor forged members, recording remotely in a block. When you have got a quick like that, it’s under no circumstances limiting – it forces you to do one thing totally different, one thing daring, one thing enjoyable.

“So what we now have in Shadow of the Daleks Components 1 and a couple of are eight half-hour tales, in which the Doctor lands in totally different instances, totally different locations… and retains assembly the similar faces, however as totally different individuals. The thriller is heightened by the indirect appearances of Daleks. And never solely that – these are Time Warfare-era Daleks!

“And so we had lots of enjoyable with these tales – weaving them collectively, pushing in totally different instructions, and attending to play with the audacious idea. And Peter Davison actually loved it – we had a improbable and esteemed visitor forged, and by the finish of recording it was virtually like we have been at the studio collectively, sipping espresso in the inexperienced room and chatting like previous mates.”

Shadow of the Daleks: Half 1 – due for launch in October – will comprise the following tales: Geared toward the Physique by James Kettle, Lightspeed by Jonathan Morris, The Bookshop at the Finish of the World by Simon Guerrier, and Interlude by Dan Starkey.

The tales making up Half 2 – out in November – are: The Echo Chamber by Jonathan Barnes, In the direction of Zero by Roland Moore, Fort Hydra by Lizzie Hopley, and Impact and Trigger by John Dorney.

Doctor Who: Shadow of the Daleks Components 1 and a couple of are actually out there to pre-order as collector’s version field units (on CD at £14.99 every) and as digital downloads (at £12.99 every) from the Massive End web site.

