Peter Kay’s Car Share is returning for an audio only episode

Peter Kay’s Car Share will return within the type of an audio-only episode this weekend.

The sitcom follows grocery store supervisor John Redmond (Kay) and promotions rep Kayleigh Kitson (Sian Gibson) on their commute to and from work.

Incomes robust critiques from critics, Peter Kay’s Car Share wrapped up in 2018 with an episode suitably titled The Finale, however will now return amid the unprecedented circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.

A shorter audio-only episode will land on BBC iPlayer on Friday 10th April at 7pm, produced rapidly in response to the present disaster.

Peter Kay mentioned in a press release: “It’s a horrific scenario proper now we’re all going by and like so many I felt compelled to try to do one thing constructive in an effort to cheer folks ultimately.

“Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman and myself acquired collectively through t’web and wrote a brand new brief episode of Car Share in an effort to strive cheer folks up. It’s all occurred in a short time, the truth is it didn’t exist per week in the past.

“Clearly we weren’t capable of movie something due to the lockdown however I hope folks will use their creativeness and revel in listening. I’ve given the episode to the great folks at BBC iPlayer and it’ll be out there to pay attention from Good Friday 10th April.

“Right here’s hoping folks having fun with having John and Kayleigh again. Lord is aware of we’d like it proper now.”

The return of Car Share follows the announcement that Kay can be collaborating in BBC One’s charity occasion The Huge Night time In, a star-studded collaboration between Comedian Reduction and Kids in Want to boost cash for weak folks.

Peter Kay’s Car Share: Audio Particular arrives on BBC iPlayer on Friday 10th April at 7pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Information.