Peter Kay’s Car Share will be repeated on BBC and released as a box set

Peter Kay’s fashionable comedy Car Share will be repeated on BBC One following the comic’s comeback to the highlight throughout The Large Night time In.

The collection, which stars Kay alongside Sian Gibson as two commuters sharing a automotive to work, was first broadcast in 2015, going on to win over fifteen awards together with two BAFTAs and three Nationwide Tv Awards.

The comic introduced again Car Share for an audio-only episode earlier this month following a two-year break.

And now, the BBC has introduced the comedy’s two collection will be proven on BBC One, with the primary episode airing on Friday 15th Might. They will additionally be made obtainable as a box set on BBC iPlayer, becoming a member of the likes of Years and Years and Line of Responsibility.

Talking of the choice to deliver again the present, Kay stated in a assertion: “I’m thrilled, it actually couldn’t be proven at a higher time.”

Controller of BBC Comedy Shane Allen added: “Car Share was one of many main comedy hits of the final decade and is simply the tonic for our occasions as we be part of John and Kayleigh on their laughter crammed journeys to work and additionally in the direction of each other’s hearts.”

Kay additionally just lately appeared in BBC’s Large Night time In to lift funds for these affected by the coronavirus pandemic, together with his beloved Amarillo dance comeback changing into one of many highlights of the evening.

Peter Kay's Car Share will air on Friday 15th Might at 9:30pm on BBC One. All 12 episodes will be obtainable on the identical date on BBC iPlayer.