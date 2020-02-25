Peter Kosminsky is getting started on Wolf Hall 2, says BBC drama boss

Wolf Hall director Peter Kosminsky has apparently already been despatched the manuscript for Hilary Mantel’s long-awaited sequel The Mirror and the Gentle – and the work of adapting it for TV has begun.

However Piers Wenger, the BBC’s Drama Controller, mentioned he nonetheless had no thought when the drama will make it to our screens.

At a press occasion in London, he commented: “I can’t say that now. Genuinely I believe we’re engaged in these conversations round getting [co-writer] Peter Straughan, Peter Kosminsky, getting the forged again collectively.”

Mantel’s hotly-anticipated historic novel can be printed on fifth March, lastly finishing the trilogy that started with Wolf Hall (2009) and continued with Convey Up the Our bodies (2012).

Again in Might 2019, the BBC introduced plans to adapt The Mirror and the Gentle as a sequel to Kosminsky’s Golden Globe-winning 2015 mini-series Wolf Hall.

The director used the primary two novels within the trilogy as the idea for a six-part drama set within the Tudor court docket, starring Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell, Damian Lewis as King Henry VIII, Anton Lesser as Sir Thomas Extra and Claire Foy as Anne Boleyn.

A sequel has been on the playing cards for years, however the challenge has been in limbo till Booker Prize-winner Hilary Mantel was able to ship over a preview of her manuscript.

It is now two weeks earlier than its launch date, and Wenger mentioned Kosminsky had actually been despatched the e book – “nevertheless it’s solely pretty not too long ago. He’s writing for the time being, and he’ll write throughout this yr,” the TV exec informed press.