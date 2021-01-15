Peter Mark Richman Lifeless: Actor Appeared on ‘Beverly Hills 90210’

Peter Mark Richman, who made quite a few movie and TV appearances together with recurring roles in “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Three’s Firm,” and toplined the early Nineteen Sixties collection “Cain’s Hundred,” died Thursday in Woodland Hills, Calif. He was 93.

Richman was born in Philadelphia and labored as a pharmacist earlier than becoming a member of the Actors Studio in New York. Beginning his profession onstage, he appeared in “Finish as a Man,” “A Hatful of Rain,” “Masquerade” and “The Zoo Story.”

He moved to Hollywood to seem in William Wyler’s “The Pleasant Persuasion,” going on to seem in movies together with “Black Orchid,” “The Unusual One,” “Bare Gun 2” and “Friday the thirteenth Half 8.”

In “Cain’s Hundred,” he starred as Nick Cain, a former underworld lawyer gone straight. Although it solely ran for one season, the collection led to a whole lot extra TV gigs on exhibits together with “The Twilight Zone,” “The Outer Limits,” “Homicide She Wrote,” “Fantasy Island,” and “Star Trek the Subsequent Era.”

On “Three’s Firm,” he performed the Reverend Snow, whereas on “Beverly Hills 90210” he had co-starring roles on “Dynasty” and “Longstreet.”

Richman continued working in theater, together with mounting his personal works, “4 Faces” and “A Medal for Murray.” He additionally wrote novels, brief tales, and was an achieved painter.

The Movement Image and Tv Fund awarded the Silver Medallion to Richman for his charitable work, and he additionally obtained the Sybil Model Humanitarian Award from the Jeffrey Basis.

He’s survived by his spouse of 67 years, Helen Richman; 5 youngsters, Howard Richman and his spouse, Cherie, Kelly Lester and her husband, Loren, Lucas Richman and his spouse, Debbie, Orien Richman and his spouse, Alevé, and Roger Richman; in addition to six grandchildren, Jenny, Lily, Max, Julia, Oliver and Danica.

Donations could also be made to the Movement Image Tv Fund (MPTF).