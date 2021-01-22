Peter Moore returns to the video game industry

Former Xbox and EA executive Peter Moore has revealed that returns to the video game industry with a position in Unity.

Moore posted in Twitter who joins the Unity development team as Vice President and General Manager of “Sports & Live Entertainment”,

Hardly the biggest news of the day, but I’m delighted to announce that I’ve joined the incredibly-talented team at @unity3d as SVP and GM of Sports & Live Entertainment. Delighted to be reunited with so many industry friends as we work on some really cool stuff. More to come… — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) January 20, 2021

Moore began working with SEGA in the Dreamcast era, and was president of Sega of America. He switched to Microsoft in the early 2000s to work on the original Xbox (at which time he showed a Halo 2 tattoo at E3 2004, something already epic).

In 2007, Moore left Microsoft to join EA’s sports division. But he left in 2017, and became the manager of his city’s soccer team – Liverpool FC. And now he’s back in Unity. What a track record, Mr. Moore.

In his tweet, Moore says he is delighted to meet with many industry colleagues working on “cool stuff.” That there will be news.