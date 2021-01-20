Peter Nygard, Louis Bacon Feud Getting Movie Treatment

Peter J. Nygard and Louis Bacon have been two of the world’s richest males, who additionally occurred to be neighbors in a complicated nook of the Bahamas. A bitter feud between the billionaire hedge fund operator and the Canadian style mogul, one which initally stemmed from a noise grievance, dominated headlines, and ultimately led to Nygard’s arrest and indictment for racketeering and intercourse trafficking.

It’s a stranger-than-fiction saga that appears ripe for the large display therapy. Nicely, no shock — in a extremely aggressive state of affairs, Matthew George’s Savvy Media Holdings has acquired the rights to 2 books on the battling one-percenters. The corporate has bought the underlying materials of Dick Russell’s forthcoming guide “Bacon Vs. Nygard: Intercourse-Trafficking, Political Corruption, Homicide-for-Rent, and the Takedown,” in addition to Melissa Cronin’s “Predator King: Peter Nygard’s Darkish Lifetime of Rape, Medication, and Blackmail.” The latter was revealed in April final 12 months by Skyhorse Publishing.

Justin Lader, who penned the scripts for “The Discovery” and “The One I Love,” will write the screenplay for the function movie. It should draw on the true story of Bacon, a reclusive billionaire, who takes on Nygard, the proprietor of a ladies’s attire empire, who used his fortune to allegedly prey on underaged women. On the similar time, he additionally sought to regulate the federal government of the Bahamas and allegedly enlisted hit-men to terrorize adversaries.

George, who beforehand produced “A Personal Struggle” and “Wind River,” will produce underneath his Savvy Media Holdings banner. Courtney Shepard, the pinnacle of growth at Savvy Media, will govt produce the film.

Self-importance Honest and the New York Occasions have detailed accounts of the twisting street that led to Nygard’s downfall. However listed here are a number of the highlights. The 2 males’s decade-long authorized dispute over property rights mushroomed right into a full-scale battle royale, involving staged hate rallies on the streets, dueling non-public intelligence armies, corrupt politicians on the take, and failed U.S. authorities investigations. Add vandalism, bribery, insider-trading, arson, homicide and sex-trafficking into the stew, and the result’s a bracing have a look at energy and perversity. Russell’s forthcoming guide will embody interviews with the Bacon household and its allies, in addition to unique interviews with Nygard’s kids.

“Dick’s unique entry to the center of this story outlined in his upcoming guide is astonishing in its element,” George stated in a press release. “Justin’s pitch to Courtney and me on his imaginative and prescient for the script blew us away. This story has all of it, however at its coronary heart is a narrative between good versus evil, and as a movie, can actually be one which defines an period.”

Lader’s upcoming scripts embody “Gilded Rage,” a thriller with Christoph Waltz and Lily Collins, in addition to “Endurance,” Charlie McDowell’s upcoming adaptation of Daniel Clowes’ graphic novel. Savvy Media Holdings’ movies additionally embody Rob Reiner’s “Shock and Awe” and “The Secret: Dare to Dream” starring Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas.

