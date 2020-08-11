Peter Salmon, Lucinda Hicks Take Charge at Banijay U.Okay.

Following its acquisition of Endemol Shine Group, former ESG chief inventive officer Peter Salmon will function govt chairman at Banijay U.Okay. with former territory COO Lucinda Hicks stepping in as CEO.

The appointments are legitimate from September. Salmon will oversee the U.Okay. portfolio of 25 unscripted and scripted manufacturing labels, with a concentrate on content material and creativity, whereas Hicks will run the enterprise’ day-to-day operations. The goal is to combine the 2 corporations by the top of the 12 months.

Richard Johnston, present CEO of Endemol Shine U.Okay., will depart on account of the restructure.

Salmon mentioned: “It’s an important second to land one of many greatest manufacturing jobs on the planet. Having labored throughout our U.Okay. slate from a world perspective for practically 5 years, I understand how thrilling the reveals and producers are.”

“In Lucinda Hicks I even have a terrific companion — brilliant, hard-working and lots of enjoyable,” Salmon added. “Collectively, we’re devoted to constructing an inclusive and bold operation, the place our groups have the assist, path and management they want but in addition the autonomy and freedom essential to ship one of the best concepts on the planet. The long run right here could be very brilliant and given our producers have actually shone all through lockdown — they’ve been intelligent, revolutionary and resilient — I’ve little doubt we will go on to do nice issues collectively.”

“It’s nice to be combining this large expertise, entrepreneurialism and IP beneath one roof.” Hicks mentioned. “I stay up for working with Peter to construct a mixed inventive portfolio famend for its standout, world-class titles, driving innovation and originality and being at the forefront of constructive change within the business.”

Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti mentioned: “Already closely engaged within the nation’s enterprise and tapped into a lot of its community, Peter and Lucinda had been in a primary place to take the group via the following stage of its journey. Brimming with IP and among the finest minds within the enterprise, I’ve little doubt Banijay U.Okay., with them at the helm, will proceed to be at the epicentre of devising authentic and revolutionary manufacturers, which get the world speaking.”

The Banijay U.Okay. slate contains “MasterChef,” “Good Karma Hospital” and “Grantchester.”