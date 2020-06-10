Petition Asks Disney Parks To Re-Theme Splash Mountain, And It Has The Perfect Candidate

Go away a Remark
The killing of George Floyd final month in Minnesota sparked protests across the nation and all over the world. It’s prompted People of all colours to significantly contemplate the best way that all of us take care of race. That critical introspection has even stretched to the world of theme parks. Splash Mountain, the flume trip at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Tokyo Disneyland, is without doubt one of the parks’ hottest points of interest, however it’s additionally all the time been a considerably controversial one as a result of resolution to theme the trip after Music of the South, a movie that offers with racial relationships within the Reconstruction period in a really Disney approach. Now, a petition has been created to ask Disney Parks to re-theme the attraction and to particularly re-theme it after The Princess and the Frog.
Music of the South is a film that has aged so poorly that Disney hasn’t launched it in North America for the reason that ’80s and the movie has by no means seen any type of house video or DVD launch. You additionally will not discover it on DIsney+. Whereas Splash Mountain largely excises essentially the most controversial components of the movie, there isn’t a direct point out of the character of Uncle Remus in any respect, and solely the animated characters like Brer Rabbit, Brer Fox, and Brer Bear seem, one definitely cannot divorce the trip from the film totally.
This led one Twitter person to counsel the retheming of Splash Mountain and that tuned right into a snowball which remains to be selecting up momentum. One other person on Twitter, steered the concept of utilizing The Princess and the Frog as the brand new theme for the attraction. Then he took issues a step additional and mainly did the redesign himself. It really appears like a fairly superior attraction.
Now this concept has constructed up sufficient steam that there’s now a Change.org petition to ask Disney to switch the Music of the South theme on Splash Mountain with The Princess and the Frog.
I’ve to say, there’s plenty of purpose to like this concept. First off, The Princess and the Frog does not have plenty of illustration within the Disney Parks, and that is one thing that must be remedied. It’s an awesome film with some unbelievable music that could possibly be put to good use inside an attraction. And Splash Mountain is the right attraction to make use of. Many of the film takes place within the bayou, and so the concept of floating down a river matches completely with the movie.
Additionally, at Disneyland, Splash Mountain is positioned in Critter Nation, however Splash Mountain is true subsequent to the sting of New Orleans Sq.. It’s actually subsequent door to the Haunted Mansion, so it might be the simplest factor on the earth to shift the attraction to a New Orleans theme and easily make Splash Mountain a part of that land as an alternative, or at the least make Splash Mountain the right transitional trip between the 2 areas.
It was all the time an odd option to theme Splash Mountain after a film that, even on the time, wasn’t all that common and that almost all company to the Disney Parks had by no means even seen. The resolution to take action had extra to do with the necessity for the attraction to reuse animal animatronics from the America Sings present, then any explicit want to make a Music of the South attraction. At this level, it feels protected to say that the animatronics have been put to good use and Splash Mountain may use a major refurbishment.
An entire rethemeing of Splash Mountain would definitely be one of many largest such initiatives we have seen in latest reminiscence, however definitely we have seen different Disneyland and Walt Disney World points of interest get rethemed in comparable methods. Epcot’s Maelstrom turned Frozen Ever After numerous years in the past. The trip itself and the trip automobiles have been unchanged. It was simply the set dressing surrounding it that was changed. This is able to basically do the identical factor, though on a a lot bigger scale.
Sadly, the bigger scale would possible be the largest hurdle to a change like this really occurring. Retheming Splash Mountain, particularly at three parks all over the world, can be an costly proposition, and Disney has been hemorrhaging cash as a result of closure of the parks. At this level, it is unclear if or once we’ll see the updates to the parks that we have already been promised, so one thing of this dimension would virtually definitely go down the to-do checklist, even when Disney have been to significantly contemplate it.
Nonetheless, that is an concept that must be thought of. It would take cash and it might take time, however it might be money and time properly spent.
