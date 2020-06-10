Petition Asks Disney Parks To Re-Theme Splash Mountain, And It Has The Perfect Candidate

The killing of George Floyd final month in Minnesota sparked protests across the nation and all over the world. It’s prompted People of all colours to significantly contemplate the best way that all of us take care of race. That critical introspection has even stretched to the world of theme parks. Splash Mountain, the flume trip at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Tokyo Disneyland, is without doubt one of the parks’ hottest points of interest, however it’s additionally all the time been a considerably controversial one as a result of resolution to theme the trip after Music of the South, a movie that offers with racial relationships within the Reconstruction period in a really Disney approach. Now, a petition has been created to ask Disney Parks to re-theme the attraction and to particularly re-theme it after The Princess and the Frog.