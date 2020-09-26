Petition filed in court to remove Idgah from Krishna birthplace complex in Mathura

Mathura: A petition has been filed in the court here to remove the royal Idgah mosque located near the Sri Krishna birthplace complex. Half a dozen people, including Lucknow resident Ranjana Agnihotri, have rejected the agreement between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah Management Committee five decades ago and requested to cancel the mosque and hand over the entire land of the mosque to the temple trust. Also Read – Anil Ambani told the UK court, luxury is only a matter of fact, I lead a simple and disciplined life

Supreme Court advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain in a petition filed in a court in Mathura on Friday said that the agreement reached between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah Management Committee in 1968 is completely wrong and should be repealed. Also Read – UP: Wife refuses to convert after marriage, husband strangled her to death

Srikrishna in Mathura on Friday was filed in the court of Divani Judge (Senior Division) Chhaya Sharma on behalf of Lucknow resident Ranjana Agnihotri and Tripurari Tripathi, Rajesh Mani Tripathi of Siddharth Nagar and Pravesh Kumar, Karunesh Kumar Shukla and Shivaji Singh of Delhi It is wrong to give land to the royal Idgah mosque built in the birthplace complex. Also Read – Vacancy recruitment process of 31,661 assistant teachers in UP will be completed in a week

The petition states that in 1968 there was an agreement between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh (now known as Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan) and the land of Shahi Idgah Mosque. It was decided that the mosque will remain as much land as it is built.

Advocates of the plaintiff Vishnu Shankar Jain said, “The land on which the mosque is built is in the name of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Trust. In such a situation, the agreement made by the service association is wrong. Therefore, repealing the said agreement, a demand has been made to remove the mosque and return the land to the temple. ” In this case, Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and Shahi Idgah Trust Management Committee have also been made defendants by the plaintiffs.

In this regard, Kapil Sharma, secretary of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Trust and Sri Krishna Janamasthan Seva Sansthan, completely denied the allegations of inaction levied on the institute, saying, “The institute is efficient management of the temple as well as various projects being run by the temple trust Through the information of the district and Jeeva Seva to be conducted with full devotion and dedication.

Refraining from giving any kind of response in respect of the suit filed, he has asked for appropriate action to be taken after consulting the trust’s other officials and lawmakers. Chairman of Shahi Idgah Trust, Prof. Even after a lot of effort from Zaheer Hassan, there was no response.