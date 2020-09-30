Petition filed in Supreme Court for CBI investigation in Hathras gang rape-murder case

new Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday for the investigation of gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras from the Central Bureau of Investigation or Special Investigation Team and requested to transfer the case to a Delhi court. is. Also Read – Former CBI Chief said – The verdict in the Babri case confirmed my decision, the charges against Advani were dropped.

This petition has been filed by social activist Satyama Dubey. The petition has requested a special investigation team headed by a CBI or apex court or a presiding or retired judge of the High Court to investigate this barbaric crime.

This woman was gang-raped by four persons on 14 September in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. The woman, who was badly injured, was sent to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital for treatment on Monday, she died on 29 September. The woman had a severe spinal cord injury, her body was paralyzed and her tongue was amputated.

This girl was first admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital of Aligarh Muslim University, from where she was later sent to Safdarjung Hospital. On opposing the rape attempt, the accused tried to strangulate the woman. Four accused have been arrested in this regard.

The petitioner has requested the apex court to transfer the case to Delhi for hearing and alleged that the state authorities failed to take any action against the accused. These accused first raped this young woman from the Dalit community and then badly injured her.

The petition said that according to the medical report, the victim’s tongue was cut off and her throat and spine were also broken by the accused.

The petition states, “The petition is a social worker and a woman, who is hurt by the injustice being done to women and in the matter presented, the concerned authorities did not take any action. Not only this, the police also cremated the dead body of the deceased, which is a great injustice to his family. ”

The petition claimed that the police had said that the last rites were being done as per the wishes of the family, which is not correct as the policemen themselves buried the dead body and even reporting it to the media Also stopped.

The petition said, “The petitioner is pleading for justice for the victim of this brutal assault, rape and murder incident.” The petitioner is requesting to ensure speedy trial of this case. The woman’s father and family members sat on a dharna outside the Safdarjung Hospital before being taken to Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening amid heavy police arrangements. This led to a sudden protest there. After this incident, various sections of the society protested at various places demanding justice for the victim.