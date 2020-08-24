Petition seeking compensation policy for death from Corona dismissed, Supreme Court says- a separate policy for this

new Delhi: The Supreme Court refused to hear a petition requesting the formulation of a national policy to provide equal compensation to the families of those who lost their lives due to Corona Virus infection. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that each state has a separate policy for such compensation according to its financial situation. Also Read – Arvind Kejriwal said – If the economy does not improve, people will die of starvation instead of Corona

Advocate Deepak Prakash, representing petitioner Hasik Thaikandi, argued that compensation is necessary for frontline Corona warriors such as doctors, nurses and paramedical staff etc. He said that thousands of people have died in India due to the virus and it is alleged that the families of the victims are not getting the same compensation. He said that the Delhi government gave one crore rupees to frontline employees fighting coronaviruses, while others offered only one lakh rupees.

The petitioner said that the majority of the country's population falls in the economically weaker category, in which the entire family depends only on the earning member. The petitioner submitted that as the state of the world is like an emergency, it is mandatory to provide pre-grant compensation in the form of relief measures and financial assistance to the families who have lost their loved ones due to Kovid-19. . The bench rejected the plea, saying it was unwilling to hear the petition.