Petrol And Diesel Costs In India On August 22, 2021: OMCs Lower Petrol Worth After 35 Days; Take a look at Charges In Mumbai, Delhi And Different Metro Towns | 📰 LatestLY

New Delhi, Aug 22: The oil advertising firms (OMC) decreased petrol costs throughout the important thing metros on Sunday after conserving them unchanged for 35 days.

In Delhi, petrol value used to be lower to Rs 101.64 according to litre from Rs 101.84 a litre.

In a similar way, in Mumbai and Kolkata, the gas used to be bought for Rs 107.66 and Rs 101.93 according to litre, in opposition to the former ranges of Rs 107.83 and Rs 102.08 according to litre respectively.

In Chennai, petrol value used to be lower to Rs 99.32, down from Rs 99.47 a litre. Within the Tamil Nadu capital, petrol costs fell via nearly Rs 3 according to litre on August 14 after the state executive lower VAT at the gas.

Diesel costs additionally declined around the 4 metros on Sunday. Worth of the gas in Delhi used to be diminished via 20 paise to Rs Rs 89.07 according to litre from the former degree.

In a similar way, diesel costs in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata had been lower to Rs 96.64, Rs 93.66 and Rs 92.13 according to litre, respectively.

This lower in gas costs comes amid declining world crude oil costs. The October contract of Brent crude oil at the Intercontinental Change (ICE) used to be buying and selling at $65.18.

The pump costs of car fuels had been static since July 18.

The lengthy value pause for auto fuels got here after gas costs larger for 41 days within the present monetary yr. The 41 will increase took up petrol costs via Rs 11.44 according to litre in Delhi. In a similar way, diesel charges larger via Rs 8.74 according to litre within the nationwide capital.

