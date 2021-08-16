Petrol and diesel costs is not going to come down, Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned – our palms are tied, Congress executive is accountable for inflation

Petrol Diesel Costs: There is not any probability of aid within the costs of petrol and diesel. The central executive has categorically denied this. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned that our palms are tied. And the former UPA executive led by way of Congress is accountable for this inflation. The former executive had offered those merchandise at costs a lot not up to the fee. used to be made to be had cost effectively. An excessive amount of subsidy used to be given. Massive subsidy is being paid now. On account of this their palms are tied. And now there shall be no deduction in excise responsibility.Additionally Learn – Will Petrol, Diesel Costs Building up? Finance Minister refuses to scale back excise responsibility

The Finance Minister mentioned that within the earlier United Modern Alliance (UPA) executive led by way of the Congress, petrol, diesel, cooking fuel and kerosene have been offered at costs a lot not up to their exact value. The then executive had issued oil bonds value Rs 1.34 lakh crore as an alternative of giving direct subsidy to firms for the sale of those fuels at reasonable costs. At the moment, the cost of crude oil within the world marketplace had long gone above $ 100 according to barrel. Additionally Learn – Such a lot happiness of gold medal: At this petrol pump, folks named ‘Neeraj’ are getting petrol and diesel without cost

Those oil bonds are maturing now. The federal government could also be paying passion on those bonds. Sitharaman advised journalists, “If I had no longer been stressed with oil bonds, I might had been ready to scale back excise responsibility on fuels. The former executive made our paintings tough by way of issuing oil bonds. Although I need to do one thing, I can’t do it as a result of I’m paying for the oil bond with nice issue. Additionally Learn – LLP Modification Invoice: Rajya Sabha approves LLP Modification Invoice, business says higher transfer

Sitharaman mentioned {that a} overall passion of Rs 70,195.72 crore has been paid on oil bonds right through the remaining seven years. He mentioned that on oil bonds of Rs 1.34 lakh crore issued, best the foremost quantity of Rs 3,500 crore has been paid and the remainder Rs 1.30 lakh crore is to be paid from this monetary yr until 2025-26.

The federal government has to pay Rs 10,000 crore within the present monetary yr 2021-22, Rs 31,150 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 52,860.17 crore within the subsequent yr and Rs 36,913 crore in 2025-26. He mentioned, “An enormous quantity goes against paying the passion and returning the foremost quantity, this undue burden is on me. Within the yr 2014-15, the phenomenal quantity used to be Rs 1.34 lakh crore and passion to be paid used to be Rs 10,255 crore. The passion fee annually since 2015-16 is Rs 9,989 crore.

The federal government greater the excise responsibility on petrol to Rs 32.9 according to liter from Rs 19.98 remaining yr. All the way through the epidemic, whilst the call for remained very low on one hand, the costs of oil within the world marketplace fell. In this sort of scenario, the federal government greater the excise responsibility. Petroleum and Herbal Fuel Minister Rameshwar Teli advised Parliament remaining month that the central executive’s tax receipts from petrol and diesel greater by way of 88 according to cent to Rs 3.35 lakh crore for the yr ended March 31, from Rs 1.78 lakh crore a yr in the past. . Within the pre-pandemic yr 2018-19, it used to be Rs 2.13 lakh crore.

From this it’s believed that the volume won from the excise responsibility hike is a lot more than the volume given to the oil firms. There used to be no build up within the retail costs of petrol, diesel because of excise responsibility hike remaining yr as their costs within the world marketplace had come down. However as the costs began expanding within the world marketplace, the costs of petrol and diesel additionally began touching the sky within the retail marketplace right here. In additional than part the rustic, the cost of petrol reached above Rs 100 a liter, whilst in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, diesel additionally went above Rs 100 a liter. Sitharaman mentioned that the central executive has saved the choice of bringing petroleum merchandise below the purview of GST open. “Every time the states are in a position for it, it’ll be introduced below GST.” .