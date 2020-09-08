Petrol and Diesel Price Update: People can get relief on Petrol Diesel, know today’s rate

new Delhi: Oil marketing companies did not make any change in the price of petrol and diesel on Tuesday. A day earlier, the price of diesel was cut by 10 to 12 paise per liter. On the other hand, US crude WTI remains below $ 40 per barrel in international market after Saudi Arabia cut crude oil prices. Brent crude also broke below $ 42 a barrel. Market experts say that due to weak oil demand, the pressure on prices remains. Also Read – Diesel Price Today 4 September 2020: Diesel price drops after 6 months, now what is the price of one liter petrol-diesel

According to the website of Indian Oil, the price of diesel in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai remains unchanged at Rs 73.16, Rs 76.66, Rs 79.69 and Rs 78.48 per liter respectively. The price of petrol has also remained stable at Rs 82.08, Rs 83.57, Rs 88.73 and Rs 85.04 per liter respectively without any change. Oil marketing companies on Monday cut diesel prices by 11 paise in Delhi and Kolkata, 12 paise in Mumbai and 10 paise per liter in Chennai.

Brent crude's November delivery contract on the international futures market Inter Continental Exchange (ICE) was trading at $ 42.03 a barrel, up 0.05 percent over the previous session on Tuesday, while Brent crude was up to $ 41.98 a barrel. Broken. At the same time, WTI's October delivery futures contract was trading at $ 39.11 per barrel, down 1.66 percent over the previous session.