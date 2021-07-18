Petrol-Diesel Chor Gang: 20 thousand liters of oil stolen by means of puncturing ONGC’s pipeline, nobody even knew

Petrol-Diesel Chor Gang: Prevention of Crime Department in Gujarat (PCB) Has busted a gang stealing crude oil. This gang used to extract oil by means of puncturing ONGC’s oil pipeline close to Raipura village at the outskirts of Vadodara town. PCB has arrested two accused on this case. The police officer stated, “Those other people used to fill the oil within the tanker after puncturing the oil pipeline of ONGC from close to Vadodara town. Two vans, a tanker and 20,000 liters of oil had been recovered. 2 other people were stuck. The seek for the primary accused is on.Additionally Learn – Viral: The boy used to be molesting the woman, stuck him and made him bald

A PCB reputable were given a tip-off that Amarsinh Rathod stole oil from a pipeline, which used to be being loaded into tankers and unloaded at a shipping company close to Ranoli bridge on Saturday. The police raided the spot and arrested the shipping company proprietor Shashikant Yadav and Hanuman. Police stated that Amarsingh Rathod has been arrested previous for oil robbery.

The PCB stated that the primary accused of this crime, Rathod, Sanjay Kalio and Madanlal Vanzara are nonetheless clear of the succeed in of the police, who might be arrested quickly. A majority of these are concerned within the oil robbery racket. Many circumstances associated with this were registered towards Rathod up to now as neatly. He has been arrested by means of the previous Curzon Police, Anand Police, Patan or even by means of the Rajasthan Police.

Rathod used to scouse borrow crude oil from pipelines laid by means of ONGC and IOCL and promote it in open markets. The PCB has seized two tankers stuffed with stolen crude oil, except the equipment used to scouse borrow some money and oil from the arrested accused.