Petrol-Diesel Fee Nowadays 10 October 2021: Petrol-Diesel costs move Rs 100 in lots of towns, know the velocity of your town

Petrol-Diesel Fee Nowadays 10 October 2021: The cost of petrol and diesel continues to extend regularly. Petrol and diesel costs have greater once more as of late. Costs have crossed Rs 100 in keeping with liter in lots of towns. Emerging costs of petrol and diesel also are affecting the source of revenue of the typical guy. Everyone seems to be stricken through the emerging costs of those oils, because of which the whole thing wanted will develop into dear. Oil corporations have greater the costs of petrol and diesel for the 6th consecutive day on Sunday, October 10.Additionally Learn – Petrol-Diesel Fee Hike: Petrol-Diesel costs stuck fireplace once more as of late, know what’s as of late’s price to your town?

Nowadays, the cost of diesel has been greater through 33 to 35 paise, whilst the cost of petrol has greater through 26 to 30 paise. Nowadays, for the primary time in Mumbai, the cost of diesel has additionally crossed Rs 100 in keeping with liter. Additionally Learn – Petrol Costs at File Highs: Petrol and Diesel Costs Achieve File Prime, Know – What are the costs to your town as of late?

The cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 104.14 whilst the cost of diesel is Rs 92.82 in keeping with liter. The cost of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 110.12 and the cost of diesel is Rs 100.66 in keeping with liter. In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 104.80 whilst the cost of diesel is Rs 95.93, whilst in Chennai too, petrol is Rs 101.53 a liter and diesel has develop into Rs 97.26 a liter. Additionally Learn – Petrol Value Hike: Petrol – Diesel costs greater once more as of late, petrol price in Mumbai is on the subject of Rs 109 / liter, know – charges of different towns

Know what’s the cost of one liter of petrol and diesel to your town as of late

In New Delhi as of late, petrol in keeping with liter is ₹ 104.14, diesel is ₹ 92.82 in keeping with liter.

In Kolkata as of late petrol in keeping with liter is ₹ 104.80, diesel is ₹ 95.93 in keeping with liter.

Nowadays petrol in keeping with liter in Mumbai is ₹ 110.12, diesel is ₹ 100.66 in keeping with liter.

Nowadays petrol in keeping with liter in Chennai is ₹ 101.53, diesel is ₹ 97.26 in keeping with liter.

Nowadays petrol in keeping with liter in Gurgaon is ₹ 101.44, diesel is ₹ 93.21 in keeping with liter.

Nowadays petrol in keeping with liter in Noida is ₹ 101.40, diesel is ₹ 93.45 in keeping with liter.

Nowadays petrol in keeping with liter in Bangalore is ₹ 107.77, diesel is ₹ 98.52 in keeping with liter.

Nowadays petrol in keeping with liter in Bhubaneswar is ₹ 105.46, diesel is ₹ 101.62 in keeping with liter.

In Chandigarh as of late petrol in keeping with liter is ₹ 100.24, diesel is ₹ 92.55 in keeping with liter.

Nowadays petrol in keeping with liter in Hyderabad is ₹ 108.33, diesel is ₹ 101.27 in keeping with liter.

Petrol in keeping with liter in Jaipur as of late is ₹ 112.06, diesel is ₹ 103.08 in keeping with liter.

Nowadays petrol in keeping with liter in Lucknow is ₹ 101.18, diesel is ₹ 93.26 in keeping with liter.

Nowadays petrol in keeping with liter in Patna is ₹ 107.29, diesel is ₹ 99.36 in keeping with liter.

Nowadays petrol in keeping with liter in Trivandrum is ₹ 105.96, diesel is ₹ 99.43 in keeping with liter.

Petrol worth crosses Rs 100 in those states

Allow us to tell that the cost of petrol has crossed Rs 100 in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Petrol worth is very best in Mumbai.