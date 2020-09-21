Petrol / Diesel Price 21 September: Diesel price cuts for 5th day in a row, Petrol stabilizes – know what is the new price…

Today Petrol Diesel Price: The price of diesel (Diesel Price) decreased for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, while the Petrol Price remained stable for the third consecutive day. On the other hand, business was going on with the rise in the price of crude oil in the international market. The price of diesel has been cut by 15 paise in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, while in Chennai it has been cut by 14 paise per liter. At the same time, there has been no change in the price of petrol. Diesel has become cheaper by Rs 1.13 per liter in five consecutive days in the country’s capital Delhi. Also Read – Petrol Diesel Price Today 17th September: Petrol and diesel prices fall, market price before taking oil

According to the website of Indian Oil, the price of diesel in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai has come down to Rs 71.43, Rs 74.94, Rs 77.87 and Rs 76.85 per liter respectively. While the price of petrol in the four metros remains stable at Rs 81.14, Rs 82.67, Rs 87.82 and Rs 84.21 per liter respectively. Also Read – Petrol Diesel Price Today: Crude oil became cheaper by 14 percent in 2 weeks, know the latest price of petrol and diesel

Brent crude’s November delivery contract on the international futures market Inter Continental Exchange (ICE) was trading at $ 43.22 per barrel on Monday, up 0.16 percent over the previous session. Also Read – Petrol Diesel Prices Today: No More Relief in Diesel Price, No Change in Petrol, Know Your City

At the same time, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) November delivery futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NIMAX) was trading at $ 41.38 a barrel, up 0.15 percent over the previous session.

(Input: IANS)