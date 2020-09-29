Petrol & Diesel Price: Reduced oil prices for 5th consecutive day, know what is today’s rate

new Delhi: Oil marketing companies cut diesel prices for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, but the trend of stability in petrol prices continued. Diesel has become cheaper by eight paise per liter in the four major metros of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. In five consecutive days, the price of diesel in the capital of Delhi has come down by 65 paise per liter, whereas in September, the price of diesel has fallen by Rs 2.93 per liter in the National Capital Region. Also Read – Petrol & Diesel Price Update: Oil Price Declines, Diesel Below Rs 71 in Delhi

According to the website of Indian Oil, the price of diesel in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai has come down to Rs 70.63, Rs 74.15, Rs 77.04 and Rs 76.10 per liter respectively. However, there has been no change in the price of petrol in the four metros and it is stable at Rs 81.06, Rs 82.59, Rs 87.74 and Rs 84.14 per liter respectively.

On the other hand, crude oil has softened again after two days of boom. Brent crude's December delivery futures contract on the international futures market Inter Continental Exchange (ICE) was trading at $ 42.61 a barrel on Tuesday, down 0.61 percent over the previous session.