Petrol Diesel Price Today: No change in oil rates since 15 days, know what is going on rate

Petrol Diesel Price Today: There has been no change in the prices of petrol-diesel for 15 consecutive days. On Thursday, the prices of petrol and diesel in the capital Delhi remained at Rs 81.06 and Rs 70.46 per liter respectively. According to the website of Indian Oil, petrol and diesel prices are also stable in metros like Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai. Also Read – Petrol Diesel Price: After two days of decline in petrol and diesel, the price will not change today, your vehicle tank will be full in this amount of rupees

In Delhi, diesel is 70.46 and petrol is Rs 81.06 per liter, in Kolkata diesel is 73.99 and petrol is Rs 82.59 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel 76.86 and petrol is being sold at Rs 87.74 per liter. Diesel in Chennai is priced at Rs 76.01 and petrol at Rs 84.14 per liter. Also Read – Petrol & Diesel Price Today: Diesel, Petrol Prices Steady, Crude Oil Continues Softening For Second Day

Explain that if excise duty, cess, dealer commission etc. are added to the price of petrol, then the price of oil becomes double. If you want, you can also get information about the prices of petrol and diesel through an SMS. For this, you can send Indian Oil’s consumer RSP (Dealer Code) to 9224992249. Also Read – Petrol & Diesel Price: Reduced oil prices for 5th consecutive day, know what is today’s rate