Petrol Diesel Value As of late Replace: Petrol will get Rs 104 a liter in Rajasthan, costs in MP-Maharashtra go 100

Petrol diesel worth As of late Replace: Mumbai after the cost hike through oil corporations these days on friday (Petrol costs in Mumbai) The cost of petrol reached round Rs 100 consistent with liter, whilst the cost of diesel larger to greater than Rs 91 consistent with liter. In line with the notification issued through the general public sector oil advertising corporations, petrol has turn into dearer through Rs 19 consistent with liter and diesel through 29 paise consistent with liter.

That is the eleventh building up this month, with which the costs of petrol and diesel have reached report highs within the nation. Petrol worth already in Rajasthan (Rajasthan Petrol diesel Information), Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh Information) And Maharashtra (Maharashtra Petrol diesel information Replace) Has crossed the 100-rupee degree in lots of portions of the rustic.

At the moment, the cost of a liter of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 99.32, whilst diesel is getting Rs 91.01 consistent with liter. Petrol is being offered at Sriganganagar in Rajasthan at Rs 104 consistent with liter and diesel at Rs 96.62 consistent with liter, which is the best within the nation.

Because of native taxes and freight, there’s a distinction within the costs of petrol and diesel in numerous portions of the rustic. (PTI inputs)