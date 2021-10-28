Petrol Diesel Value Hike As of late: Petrol-Diesel costs building up once more, listed here are the brand new costs to your town

Petrol Diesel Value Hike As of late 28 October: Petrol diesel costs are expanding regularly. As of late once more the costs of petrol and diesel (Petrol Diesel ke Taza Bhav) have higher. Petrol in Delhi used to be Rs 107.94 according to liter an afternoon previous, whilst diesel used to be Rs 96.67 according to litre. On the similar time, nowadays petrol has turn into 108. 29 according to liter. And diesel has turn into 97. 02 according to liter.Additionally Learn – At the expanding price of Petrol-Diesel, how will Lalu’s earthy Tanj-Karua splash greens with out oil, inform…View VIDEO

Petrol in Mumbai is Rs 114.14 according to liter. While right here diesel is 105.12 according to liter. With this, petrol has turn into 108.78 and diesel 100.14 according to liter in Kolkata. Petrol in Chennai is Rs 105.13 according to liter and diesel Rs 101.25 according to liter.

On the similar time, Bhopal and Jaipur are a number of the towns the place petrol diesel is the most costly. In Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, the cost of a liter of petrol is round Rs 117 according to liter, whilst diesel is greater than Rs 106 according to liter. The cost of petrol in Jaipur is round Rs 116 according to liter, whilst diesel is priced at Rs 107 according to litre.