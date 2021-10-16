Petrol Diesel Worth Lately: Petrol-Diesel was pricey once more as of late, know the cost of your town

Petrol Diesel Worth Lately: There does now not appear to be any aid in inflation on petrol and diesel. After expanding the costs on Dussehra, the costs of petrol and diesel have larger once more as of late. Lately there was an build up of 35 paise on petrol and 35 paise on diesel. In lots of towns, the cost of petrol has exceeded Rs 100. Diesel (Petrol Diesel par Mhangai) has additionally crossed Rs 100 in some puts.Additionally Learn – Petrol And Diesel Worth Lately: Petrol and diesel costs larger even at the day of Dussehra, the cost of oil larger by means of greater than Rs 111 in Mumbai

Worth of petrol & diesel in #Delhi is at Rs 105.49 in keeping with litre (up by means of Rs 0.35) & Rs 94.22 in keeping with litre (up by means of Rs0.35) respectively as of late. Petrol & diesel costs in keeping with litre-Rs 111.43 & Rs 102.15 in #Mumbai, Rs 106.11 & Rs 97.33 in #Kolkata; Rs 102.70 & 98.59 in Chennai respectively percent.twitter.com/kyT54QMv3Z – ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

Petrol Diesel Worth in Mumbai: The costs of each petrol and diesel in Mumbai have crossed Rs 100. Right here petrol has transform Rs 111.43. Whilst diesel has transform Rs 102.15.

Petrol Diesel Worth in Kolkata: Petrol in Kolkata has transform Rs 106.11 and diesel Rs 97.33.

Petrol Diesel Worth in Chennai: Petrol in Chennai has transform Rs 102.70 and diesel is Rs 98.59.