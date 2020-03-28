Petta Tamil Movie Leaked By TamilRockers| Download Free HD Movie, Songs 300mb

Petta Tamil Movie 2019 leaked On-line by TamilRockers

Then as soon as the Natpe Thunai film was leaked, the TamilRockers crew additionally leaked the auspicious Petta Tamil film.

Piracy trade has finished plenty of harm to Movie producer Kalanidhi Maran. Wherein the crew of TamilRockers has an enormous hand as a result of they’re the muse of this piracy world.

TamilRockers had began Petta movie needs to be leaked and uploaded on its web site earlier than launch so that folks can’t go to the cinema corridor and luxuriate in new films at house.

Petta film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, it’s a Tamil Motion – Drama movie. Within the movie solid ‎ Rajinikanth (Kaali), Malavika Mohanan (Poongodi), Vijay Sethupathi (Jithu), Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Singaar Singh), Megha Akash (Anu) carried out brilliantly, the movie is launched on 10 January 2019.

The story of the Petta movie revolves round a person named Kali (Rajinikanth), who’s working as a school warden.

He earns the love of school college students by serving to college students in some ways. On the similar time, Kali has a previous that nobody is aware of, he comes throughout and the turmoil begins in his life. This movie retains occurring.

Petta Tamil film 2019 Star Solid

Petta (2019) 2 Hr 52 Min Motion – Drama movie Releasing on – 10 January 2019. 4.5 Score: 7.5/ 10 from 572 customers Storyline: N/A The story of the Petta movie revolves round a person named Kali (Rajinikanth), who’s working as a school warden. He earns the love of school college students by serving to college students in some ways. On the similar time, Kali has a previous that nobody is aware of, he comes throughout and the turmoil begins in his life. This movie retains occurring…..… Director: Karthik Subbaraj Cinematographer: Thirunavukarasu Creator: Kalanidhi Maran Actors: ‎ Rajinikanth (Kaali), Malavika Mohanan (Poongodi), Vijay Sethupathi (Jithu), Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Singaar Singh), Megha Akash (Anu) Music: Anirudh Ravichander Author: Karthik Subbaraj Editor: ‎ Vivek Harshan

Petta (Tamil film) 2019 Movie Trailer

﻿

Newest Tamil Films Leaked By Tamilrockers Petta (film)

It’s also possible to watch lately leaked TamilRockers Natpe Thunai 2019