Petula Clark in ‘Shock’ at ‘Downtown’ Being Used by Nashville Bomber

Singer Petula Clark has issued a press release conveying her dismay at her Nineteen Sixties basic “Downtown” being blared from an explosives-laden leisure automobile earlier than it blew up in downtown Nashville Friday morning.

“I really feel the necessity to categorical my shock and disbelief at the Christmas Day explosion in our beloved Music Metropolis. I like Nashville and its individuals,” wrote Clark on Fb. “Why this violent act — abandoning it such devastation?”

No motive has been provided by authorities for what they imagine was a suicide bombing by suspect Anthony Q. Warner — and positively no rationalization has been provided for why he would have chosen “Downtown” to play between or after warnings to residents to flee the realm, aside from perverse irony. Clark shared her puzzlement at the selection.

“A number of hours later, I used to be instructed that the music in the background of that unusual announcement was me — singing ‘Downtown’!” she wrote. “Of all of the hundreds of songs — why this one?

“After all, the opening lyric is ‘Whenever you’re alone and life is making you lonely you may at all times go downtown.’ However tens of millions of individuals everywhere in the world have been uplifted by this joyful music. Maybe you may learn one thing else into these phrases — relying in your mind-set. It’s potential.”

Clark concluded, “I wish to wrap my arms round Nashville, provide you with all a hug, and want you like, a cheerful and wholesome New 12 months — and, as we typically say in the U.Okay., regular the Buffs! (Look it up!)” (The British catchphrase, which has a late nineteenth century navy origin, is known to imply keep calm and stick with it.)

Clark, 88, has a profession not simply as a singer however a movie, TV and stage actor going again to the ’40s. She maintained an lively live performance touring schedule as not too long ago as the autumn of 2019. After wrapping up that tour late final yr, she stepped into the function of the Chicken Girl in the West Finish run of “Mary Poppins.”

“Downtown,” written by Tony Hatch, was launched in late 1964 and ascended to No. 1 in the U.S. for 2 weeks in January 1965. The music was inducted into the Grammy Corridor of Fame in 2003.