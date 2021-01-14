PewDiePie Videos Are Coming to Facebook

PewDiePie, the massively widespread YouTube creator, will deliver his movies again to Facebook after a greater than four-year hiatus.

PewDiePie (actual title: Felix Kjellberg) is the No. 1 most-subscribed particular person YouTuber, with over 108 million subscribers and greater than 26 billion views to date. The Swedish gamer, comic and entrepreneur has an official Facebook web page, with greater than 8 million followers. However PewDiePie hasn’t posted something on the social service since December 2017 — and his most up-to-date video on Facebook dates again to October 2016.

Now PewDiePie is trying to reboot his presence on Facebook via an unique multiyear take care of Jellysmack, an organization that makes a speciality of optimizing video distribution throughout platforms together with Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

Beneath the pact, Kjellberg will proceed to create and debut his widespread movies and livestreams on YouTube. Jellysmack will then optimize these on-demand movies and distribute them on Facebook. The corporate mentioned it would begin importing PewDiePie’s content material, together with from his library of greater than 4,200 YouTube movies, to Facebook as early as this month.

“On this multiplatform video ecosystem, there are numerous alternatives for creators to monetize their content material, and our mission is to assist them develop their viewers and unlock their potential on every one,” Michael Philippe, Jellysmack co-founder and co-CEO, mentioned in an announcement. “We’re honored that PewDiePie has entrusted his huge fanbase to Jellysmack and we’re excited to present him how we are able to flip Facebook into a real model asset for him with out including work to his plate.”

PewDiePie has been posting movies on YouTube for greater than 10 years, and have become the primary creator to prime 100 million followers. In 2019, he was the most-viewed YouTube creator and final yr inked an unique live-streaming take care of YouTube. He’s been ensnared in numerous controversies over his profession: Nearly 4 years in the past, YouTube had severed its enterprise offers with PewDiePie over movies he posted containing anti-Semitic jokes and Nazi imagery.

In accordance to Tubular Labs, Jellysmack is at present the third largest U.S. firm in month-to-month distinctive social media video viewers, behind Disney and ViacomCBS.