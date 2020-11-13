Pfizer claims vaccine to be 90 percent effective, but side effects started appearing in volunteers

new Delhi: The pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which is manufacturing Corona vaccine, said on the quality of its vaccine in the past that this vaccine has been found to be up to 90 percent effective. But right after this, volunteers now undergoing trial of this vaccine have complained of side effects of the drug such as headache, fever and hangover. Now questions are being raised on the claims of Pfizer Company. Also Read – PSL 2020 play-offs live streaming: After the IPL, now these star players will be seen in this T20 league, know full schedule

However, in the meantime, it has been claimed that Sputnik 5 vaccine manufactured by Russian company Gamelaya has been found to be up to 92 percent effective. According to the Daily Mail, a 45-year-old volunteer said that he may have side effects similar to the flu vaccine but that he is experiencing severe symptoms after the second vaccine. He told that he had a hangover of Pfizer medicine.

In the second dose, he complained of fever, headache and full body pain. This pain and side effects were more than the first dose. Let us know that this news has come at a time when the world is struggling with the havoc of Corona and the whole world is in the hope that any vaccine of Corona should come in the market at the earliest so that it can be eliminated from the root.