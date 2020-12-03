Pfizer Covid Vaccine News: Pfizer made this statement about providing Corona vaccine in India …

Pfizer Covid Vaccine News: Global pharmaceutical company Pfizer said on Thursday that it is committed to working with the Government of India to provide Pfizer or Bioentech’s Corona vaccine (Covid Vaccine) in the country. Let us know that Britain has become the first country in the world that has approved the accidental use of Pfizer or BioNotech vaccine. The UK drug regulator Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has given temporary approval to the company’s vaccine. The vaccine will be available in the UK from next week. Also Read – Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Preparations begin on Corona Vaccine in Bihar, first they will be vaccinated

A Pfizer spokesperson said in a statement, “We are currently in the process of negotiating with many governments. We are also committed to working with the Government of India to provide vaccines in the country. ”Pfizer said that everyone has the opportunity to access the vaccine. Especially she is working with governments. “In times of pandemics, Pfizer will provide this vaccine only through government contracts,” the statement said. Also Read – Corona Vaccine Update: Serum Institute claims- ‘COVISHIELD’ safe, denies Volunteer’s allegations …

Let us know that India is not benefiting from Pfizer Covid Vaccine of Pfizer-BioNtech currently, because it does not have an agreement with India. The company has claimed that this vaccine has been effective up to 95 percent for the prevention of corona virus. Leading American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German company BioNotech have developed this vaccine together. This vaccine is currently named BNT 162 B2. Also Read – Corona vaccine in India: PM Modi will talk to three teams involved in developing Corona vaccine

(input language)