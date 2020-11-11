Pfizer vaccine challenge for country like India, but encouraging third phase trial: AIIMS director

Pfizer vaccine has to be kept at -70C which is a challenge for developing countries like India: Amidst the spurt in Corona virus infection in Delhi and some other states in the country’s capital, Dr. Ranveer Guleria, Director of AIIMS, Delhi has given a big statement regarding Corona Vaccine. He said on Wednesday, Pfizer’s vaccine would have to be kept at -70C, a challenge for developing countries like India, where we would have difficulties maintaining cold chains, especially on rural missions. All in all, there is encouraging news overall in vaccine research in Phase III trials. Also Read – This effective effect came in the third phase trial of Sputnik V vaccine amid Corona crisis

Delhi AIIMS Director Dr. Guleria said, “We are seeing an increase of COVID19 cases in Delhi”. Super spreading events, where there is a large crowd and the people attending it are not taking any precaution. It will happen. So we need to work aggressively to curb this number. Also read – Mamta Banerjee government took big decision on West Bengal Board’s 10th, 12th exam, students must know

Pfizer vaccine has to be kept at -70C which is a challenge for developing countries like India where there are difficulties in carrying a cold chain, especially on rural missions. Overall encouraging news in vaccine research for those in Phase III trials: Delhi AIIMS Director https://t.co/sT9F7Aqvlz Also Read – Coronavirus India Latest Update: More than 44 thousand new cases in 24 hours, Delhi’s highest corona cases in last one day – ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

Actually, according to the Health Department of Delhi, the rate of infection during the festive season is 13.26 percent. On 10 November, 7,830 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Delhi. On Tuesday, 7,830 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Delhi and 83 more patients died. With this, the total cases of infection have crossed four and a half lakh and the number of dead has increased to 7,143. According to the Health Department of Delhi, the rate of infection during the festive season is 13.26 percent. So far, a total of 4,51,382 cases of infection have been reported in Delhi and currently 41,385 patients are under treatment.