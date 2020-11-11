Entertainment

Pfizer vaccine challenge for country like India, but encouraging third phase trial: AIIMS director

November 11, 2020
2 Min Read

Pfizer vaccine has to be kept at -70C which is a challenge for developing countries like India: Amidst the spurt in Corona virus infection in Delhi and some other states in the country’s capital, Dr. Ranveer Guleria, Director of AIIMS, Delhi has given a big statement regarding Corona Vaccine. He said on Wednesday, Pfizer’s vaccine would have to be kept at -70C, a challenge for developing countries like India, where we would have difficulties maintaining cold chains, especially on rural missions. All in all, there is encouraging news overall in vaccine research in Phase III trials. Also Read – This effective effect came in the third phase trial of Sputnik V vaccine amid Corona crisis

Delhi AIIMS Director Dr. Guleria said, “We are seeing an increase of COVID19 cases in Delhi”. Super spreading events, where there is a large crowd and the people attending it are not taking any precaution. It will happen. So we need to work aggressively to curb this number. Also read – Mamta Banerjee government took big decision on West Bengal Board’s 10th, 12th exam, students must know

Actually, according to the Health Department of Delhi, the rate of infection during the festive season is 13.26 percent. On 10 November, 7,830 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Delhi. On Tuesday, 7,830 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Delhi and 83 more patients died. With this, the total cases of infection have crossed four and a half lakh and the number of dead has increased to 7,143. According to the Health Department of Delhi, the rate of infection during the festive season is 13.26 percent. So far, a total of 4,51,382 cases of infection have been reported in Delhi and currently 41,385 patients are under treatment.

