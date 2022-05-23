PGA Championship: Tiger Woods left and Chilean Mito Pereira goes in search of glory

Chilean Mito Pereira is congratulated by Will Zalatoris during the third round of the tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Let’s put a hand on our hearts and be honest. No one could have imagined that the top four players at the 104th edition of the PGA Championship would have zero wins on the PGA Tour. Never ever in the history of the majors had something like this been seen.

A severe storm covered the skies of Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday night and everything changed in the championship. The field was “slower”, but the biggest change was the sudden drop in temperature that went from 32/34 the first few days to 12/17 during the third day of the championship. To this we add gusts of wind that exceeded 40 km/h and the combo for the disaster was served. There are always some who manage to get away with it, but others suffered. One of them was Tiger Woods.

Friday ended well into the afternoon and he had little time to recover his physique. He had to leave very early when the weather conditions were the worst and not even the physios who studied at Hogwarts could make him feel good. The result was 79 and as soon as he finished he left the club without speaking to the press. Late on Saturday he informed the organization that he was withdrawing from the championship. The return to golf is difficult for Tiger who will continue working to get his physique in shape, but who knows that at 46 years old it will not be an easy task. Tiger’s calendar is always an unknown and nobody knows when he will play again. He is listed for the US Open which is played in the middle of next month. So far it seems impossible to me to play again.

Tiger Woods and his caddy Joe LaCava at the end of the third round. He went quickly to the hotel and from there he informed the organization that he was withdrawing from the tournament

The third day ended with the Chilean Mito Pereira at the top with a three-point lead over Will Zalatoris, who was leading after 36 holes, and the Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick. One stroke further back appears Cameron Young while the fifth place is equaled by the Irish Seamus Power and the Mexican Abraham Ancer. We said the top four have never won, but the guys in fifth have just one win each. Surprise and a half for everyone.

The final group went out to play having seen that the field was more difficult than in the first days. Rapido Zallatoris began to suffer above the green, something that was very likely to happen. There Pereira jumped with a great start and took off from the rest by 4 strokes after the first 7 holes. There he had a string of 4 bogeys that quickly brought him back to reality, but Pereira had a cool mind, he pulled himself together, holed a very good birdie putt on the 13th and played the last 5 holes at 2 under par. Thus he finished the day with a three-point advantage and the enormous possibility of writing the history of the big one on Sunday in Southern Hills.

Of the four players who march to the top of the board, to everyone’s surprise, none have victories on the PGA Tour. Will one of them leave that condition?

In the final round, Pereira will share the start with the Englishman Fitzpatrick, perhaps the most experienced of all those who are near the top. Fitzpatrick was the 2013 United States Amateur Champion, has 7 wins on the DP World Tour (Europe) and knows what it’s like to define a tournament. He has never been so close to victory in the USA and closing a major is not an easy thing, but he has been through some great pressure in the Ryder Cup and I think that he has a little bit of an advantage over the rest.

Three of the big names who were near the top after two rounds did not have a good Saturday. Justin Thomas had 6 bogeys on his card en route to a 74 that left him 7 off the lead; Bubba Watson played well in the first 9, but his game was not the same in the return when he made 4 bogeys, three of them in the last 4 chapters, and Rory McIlroy also scored 74 with a double and a triple bogey in the par 3 6 and 11. Two too expensive mistakes that cannot be made when you intend to win a great championship.

Mito Pereira could deliver the final blow if he manages to withstand the pressure and weather conditions of the last day

Everything is ready for definition. Pereira has 3 and knows that he is playing like never before in his life. He also knows that on Sunday at some point of the day, due to his own mistakes or the successes of those who persecute him, things are going to get complicated, and it will be at that moment when he will have to keep a cool mind and find the answers within. yours. On Saturday he came out of that difficult moment with flying colors and closed the lap the way champions do.

On Sunday at a major there is a certain electricity in the air. On the practice court there is a silence that denotes the nerves of all those who leave with hopes. At stake will be the Wannamaker Trophy and the passage to the great history of this sport, on a Sunday that to put one more seasoning on it, it will bring us very low temperatures and very strong winds.