PGA Forming Task Force to Examine Bullying After Scott Rudin Scandal

In response to recent and explosive allegations about producer Scott Rudin’s workplace behavior, the Producers Guild of America is forming a task force to combat bullying in Hollywood.

“We are deeply disturbed and disheartened by the continuing allegations of workplace harassment and abuse in our industry, and stand with those who speak out against such violence and intimidation in all forms,” a Thursday PGA statement read, without directly naming Rudin, who stands accused of physical violence and verbal torment by former employees.

The guild has pledged to form a task force to examine bullying and harassment in its membership and the industry at large.

“We must work together to make our industry a more equitable and safe place for everyone involved, no matter what their level or role. As a first step, the Producers Guild will be expanding our Independent Production Safety Initiative (IPSI) to include anti-bullying trainings with the goal of eliminating workplace violence and aggression. In addition, we are forming a task force to examine these issues within our membership and the entertainment business at large. We stand committed to working with our colleagues at other organizations to eradicate this behavior,” the statement concluded.

Fallout for Rudin has mounted since earlier this month, when a Hollywood Reporter exposé featuring numerous former employees documented over a decade of mistreatment against assistants — including allegedly pushing one staffer out of a moving car, throwing objects and other tantrums. Rudin subsequently “stepped back” from his major Broadway business, and has been detached from his work as a producer, predominantly with indie studio A24.

Stars including Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, the leads of an upcoming Broadway revival of “The Music Man” put together by Rudin, both subsequently spoke out in favor of healthy and supportive workplaces. The twin brother of former Rudin assistant Kevin Graham-Caso posted an emotional social media message addressing the producer, vowing “real consequences” for his actions.

The PGA task force manifests as the first such open response to bullying and abuse in show business following the Rudin scandal. Annapurna CEO Megan Ellison remains the only individual in the entertainment space to directly call out Rudin.