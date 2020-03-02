PGA Tour, Action Network Strike Betting Content Partnership

The PGA Tour plans to make betting data accessible extra broadly to followers, the newest instance of a serious sports activities league digging deeper into connecting its followers with gaming as extra states start to permit interactive wagering on sports activities matches.

PGA Tour and Action Network, a sports-betting web site and app backed by The Chernin Group, will launch GolfBet, a betting content material outlet that will likely be hosted at http://www.actionnetwork.com/golf. Underneath phrases of the deal, PGA Tour will present GolfBet content material distribution by way of its digital platforms, footage rights to assist GolfBet video content material, and official knowledge to make sure that GolfBet and The Action Network supply golf followers and golf bettors essentially the most correct knowledge accessible.

“We imagine that golf followers and sports activities bettors alike are seeking a deeper stage of knowledge that has not existed till the launch of GolfBet,” mentioned Norb Gambuzza, PGA Tour’s senior vp of media and gaming. “We’re bullish that GolfBet content material and the expansion of sports activities betting will drive fan engagement and broaden our total viewers.”

The 2 firms count on GolfBet to be largely free “for the foreseeable future” they mentioned in a information launch Monday. They plan to work with PGA Tour’s home media companions, in addition to Discovery, which has a deal to indicate PGA Tour content material in abroad markets, on alternatives outdoors the U.S.

“Our shoppers are passionate golf followers, and we’re excited concerning the alternative to reinforce our protection by way of the launch of the GolfBet platform,” mentioned mentioned Patrick Keane, CEO of The Action Network, in a press release.

The PGA Tour has taken steps to grapple with the brand new recognition of betting within the current previous. In 2018, it unveiled an integrity program aimed toward defending its occasions from potential outdoors influences associated to playing. PGA Tour additionally that 12 months struck partnership with IMG Area to license its official, stay scoring knowledge to betting operators all around the world. In August, the PGA Tour partnered with DraftKings to relaunch “PGA Tour DraftKings Fantasy Golf.”

“In a typical PGA Tour season, there are roughly 1.2 million golf photographs taken throughout our schedule,” Gambuzza mentioned. “This represents a large alternative for in-play betting, new forms of markets for operators who’ve entry to official PGA Tour knowledge, and large alternatives for content material technology. We predict that The Action Network has the distinctive experience to develop a various array of instruments, evaluation, and different content material which is able to assist followers and bettors perceive, entry, and revel in these new betting alternatives because the market evolves.”