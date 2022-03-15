Phantom Breaker Omnia, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Phantom Breaker: Omnia is our installment in the Phantom Breaker saga, which has been with us since the early 2010s. This Omnia is a one-on-one fighting game with gameplay somewhere between Street Fighter Alpha 3 and Guilty Gear Xrd , anime-heavy and mostly female characters, and solo player content.

The fighting genre has been giving us great games for a few years now. Guilty Gear Xrd and Strive, Street Fighter V and Dragon Ball FighterZ are titans in their own right and video games that fans will always remember. The bar is very high both in the playable, presentation, content and stories that are told. This week I was able to play a new bet in the one-on-one fight. This is Phantom Breaker: Omnia. This series is not new to the video game world, as it has been active for about 10 years. This installment, Omnia, has similar playable sensations to Guilty Gear Xrd, both at the controls and in the way of presenting its characters and announce the start of the battle. It is a very fast title in which it is important to attack, attack and put pressure on the rival. Combos are executed and chained with a very Arc System Works naturalness. They don’t have that Street Fighter V stiffness, but instead want to create long chains of hits even in moments where it feels like an impact shouldn’t go in. And that gives a very attractive rhythm to combat.

That’s why it’s very easy to feel comfortable playing to Phantom Breaker: Omnia from the moment the controller falls into your hands. You have to attack, see how your control configuration works and find the fighter that best suits your style. Also, the title is generous in its single player modes. You have Score Attack, Time Attack, Endless Battle, Arcade and a story mode with 15 chapters, one for each of the main characters, and 22 playable characters to learn how to handle.

The story mode is not bad at all. Those of you who have followed magical girl manga from the 90s and 00s will quickly see where the shots are going. The narrative introduces us to a group of girls and some chosen boys, capable of summoning weapons, known as duelists, and who are forced to fight each other to achieve their individual desires; but of course, these battles threaten the health of the planet. The plot never gets too complex or overly conspicuous, but it works fine. It pulls several clichés but it becomes entertaining.

Phantom Breaker: Omnia is a title that you will enjoy if you take it homeAll in all, Phantom Breaker: Omnia is a title that you will enjoy if you take it home and play it alone or with friends. But it has several ups and downs that take it away from perfection or from being up to the great benchmarks we have today. The negative point that has hurt me the most is your unsatisfactory tutorial, It has a mode called Game Reference that compiles various teachings on how to play. It explains what each attack bar is worth, the existence of three combat styles that favor momentum, defense or a mixture of both, and how you have to get power upgrades during battle. When you read them, Omnia oozes depth, but there are no quests or challenges to put any of this to the test. To this day, this is a shame because it is the single player content that always has to be. The funniest thing about these games is learn to play with challengesand it’s a fighting game’s way of explaining to you why it’s deep or not.

Phantom Breaker: Omnia has a good foundation, but lacks polish and depth

Not even the game lists the abilities of its protagonists in its menus, not even if we go to Training mode. All this makes it very difficult, and not very accessible, figure out the chances of all your fighters. This lack of care extends to the graphic section. It is noticeable to the bad that Omnia is an update of a 2011 game, Phantom Breaker: Extra. The characters are well drawn and have good animations, but the settings are very bland, as are the execution of powers and, in general, the game needs more punch. In addition, its texts are in English, which will prevent access to the title for those who do not master the language, since its story mode requires a lot of reading.

Focusing on his matches, I think he is several points below his competitorsBut yes, as a fighting game as such, ignoring the language, the presentations, the crudeness of its tutorials and that perhaps its artistic style does not go with you (cute anime girls from the 90s), it does work, it is fun and it has a very fast pace. Focusing on his combats, I think he is several points below his competitors for the variety of attacks, versatility and situations that the game takes you to, but it is a lot of fun. So if you want to get out of the norm, try something different in the genre and their art fits you, go ahead. Although being a review prepared to celebrate the license, it is a pity that it comes with all these “buts”.