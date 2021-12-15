Phantom Breaker: Omnia anime fight release date and premiere trailer with all its action

This massive update to Phantom Breaker: Extra will be available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Less and less video games released for the Japanese public remain unpublished in the West, and a good example of this we have in this Phantom Breaker: Omnia that has just been confirmed for this next March, 15th its launch with texts in Spanish for PC through Steam, PS4, Xbox One y Nintendo Switch.

Omnia is presented as an update to the 2D anime action and fighting video game Phantom Breaker: Extra, released in Japan in 2011, which incorporates new characters, high definition graphics and many other tuning novelties.

“Being able to add new characters, features and updates to the game has taken longer than anticipated, but for our first self-released game we had to make sure that we are producing the game to the best of our ability,” explains M. Panda, CEO of Rocket Panda Games. “The Phantom Breaker: Omnia project has evolved far beyond a simple port and has become an enhanced and complete Phantom Breaker experience“.

Phantom Breaker: Omnia will be the first fighting game in the franchise to see the light of day in Western markets after the 2013 launch for PC and consoles of the beat’em up Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds that sold more than 400,000 games.

Returning to Phantom Breaker: Omnia, its proposal invites players to experience fierce confrontations with a cast of 20 fighters, including special guests like Kurisu Makise from Steins; Gate, choosing between three combat styles that can drastically change speed, power and the mechanics of the character, and taking advantage of the improvements to launch impressive fights of the title.

