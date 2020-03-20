General News

Pharmacists abused by customers who have ‘turned into animals’ over medicine limits

March 20, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Information Articles

Wholesalers say there could also be quite a few present nevertheless difficult new limits on scientific items on account of the Covid-19 pandemic enrage different folks

Pharmacists say they’re copping screamed abuse and threats from aggressive consumers who’ve “misplaced their minds completely” amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday the federal government launched difficult restrictions to scientific items from pharmacies being hoarded, limiting consumers to a single unit of Ventolin and children’s paracetamol at a time, and proscribing some pharmaceuticals to 1 month’s present.

Proceed learning…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment