Pharmacists abused by customers who have ‘turned into animals’ over medicine limits

Wholesalers say there could also be quite a few present nevertheless difficult new limits on scientific items on account of the Covid-19 pandemic enrage different folks

Pharmacists say they’re copping screamed abuse and threats from aggressive consumers who’ve “misplaced their minds completely” amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday the federal government launched difficult restrictions to scientific items from pharmacies being hoarded, limiting consumers to a single unit of Ventolin and children’s paracetamol at a time, and proscribing some pharmaceuticals to 1 month’s present.

Proceed learning…

