Pharoah Sanders to Livestream 80th Birthday Concert

On Tuesday, October 13, legendary jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders will carry out at a particular live performance livestreamed from Zebulon in Los Angeles to rejoice his 80th birthday. Referred to as “One other Journey Across the Solar,” the live performance will see Sanders joined by Azar Lawrence on sax, John Beasley on keyboards, Tony Austin on drums and Sekou Bunch on bass. The live performance will start at 7 p.m. in all time zones worldwide.

“We’re honored to welcome the heroic Pharoah Sanders,” Zebulon’s administration stated in a press release. “We miss the music group, the friendship and random encounters, and look ahead to sharing the spirit of our venue.”

All proceeds will go towards Pharoah Sanders, his musicians and Zebulon. For ticket and viewing info go to Zebulon.la & Cube.FM

Born right into a musical household, Sanders made his title performing with John Coltrane’s late ensembles and is usually related to the riotous free-jazz that these teams produced. Nevertheless, within the many years since he has explored quieter and extra conventionally melodic types. He launched the primary of greater than 30 albums as a frontrunner in 1964 and over the subsequent few years launched a number of albums on Impulse, together with “Tauhid,” “Karma” and “Black Unity,” which have been typically impressed by non secular or religious ideas. Within the mid-1970s he discovered business success with “Love Will Discover a Method” — for Clive Davis’ Arista Data — however quickly headed again for the margins, the place he has largely remained ever since, performing in a 123 of types and genres however with unmistakable type and charm.

“I’m not a jazz artist,” Sanders famously stated. “Don’t get me incorrect now — it’s all music to me.”