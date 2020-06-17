Pharrell and Virginia Governor Propose Juneteenth as a State Holiday – Variety

Pharrell Williams joined Gov. Ralph Northam in Richmond, Va. on Tuesday to announce laws to make Juneteenth, or June 19, a state vacation.

The favored artist and Virginia Seashore native has been on the forefront of proposing Juneteenth, the day which celebrates the top of slavery in america, as a nationwide vacation.

“Juneteenth deserves the identical stage of recognition and celebration,” stated Pharrell at a press convention. “July 4, 1776, not all people was free and celebrating their Independence Day. So right here’s our day. And should you love us, it will likely be your day too.”

In the course of the announcement, Northam stated the vacation is simply “one step towards reconciliation.”

“It’s time we elevate this,” stated Northam,” not simply a celebration by and for some Virginians, however one acknowledged and celebrated by all of us.”

Added Pharrell: “That is about commentary and it’s about celebration. That is a probability for our authorities, our companies and our residents to all stand in solidarity with their African-American brothers and sisters. This yr, Juneteenth will appear like no different Juneteenth earlier than. Individuals of all ages and races — our advocates and allies as effectively included — will come collectively in solidarity for black individuals like by no means earlier than.”

Associated Tales

Though the vacation, which is that this Friday, might be for government department workers, Northam stated he would stand by laws to make it an official authorized vacation that might apply to colleges, courts and native governments.

This marks the governor’s newest transfer in reckoning with the historical past of Virginia as a Accomplice State. Again in April, Northam signed a invoice into legislation that eliminated the Lee-Jackson Day vacation, which honored Accomplice Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, and opted in favor of constructing Election Day a vacation. He additionally introduced he could be eradicating the Accomplice monument honoring Robert E. Lee, however the effort has since been quickly blocked by a lawsuit.

The announcement comes after nationwide protests have continued to happen in opposition to racial injustices seen throughout america. The dying of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed on memorial day whereas in Minneapolis police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck for practically 9 minutes, is what initially sparked the protests that now have the general public demanding police and prison justice reform.