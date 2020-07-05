Pharrell Williams, Netflix Set Gospel Series ‘Voices of Fireplace’ – Variety

Pharrell Williams has set a gospel sequence, titled “Voices of Fireplace,” at Netflix, Variety has realized.

The present will observe the musician’s uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, a well-respected musical genius within the space of Hampton Roads, Va., which incorporates Pharrell’s hometown of Virginia Seaside. The unscripted sequence will heart across the city, because it builds one of the world’s most inspiring gospel choirs.

The bishop and his core group of influential gospel leaders will enterprise out into Hampton Roads to search out undiscovered expertise, and with the idea that numerous backstories may give their collective voice a better that means, the group can be trying to find individuals of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds.

Pharrell and the bishop introduced information of the sequence throughout a dialog on Sunday at Essence Competition, which went digital this yr because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Insiders describe the sequence as an upbeat, feel-good venture, which is “simply what we want proper now,” throughout a fraught time on the earth.

Pharrell, who will seem on digicam, will function an government producer by way of his multi-media firm, I Am Different. The sequence marks the most recent tv enterprise for the Grammy winner, who has additionally served as a choose on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Mimi Valdés of I Am Different will even function an government producer with Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton of A. Smith & Co. together with Bianca Barnes-Williams.

“Voices of Fireplace” comes shortly after information of one other potential Netflix venture for Pharrell, who’s reported to be within the early phases of improvement with the streaming large on a feature-length musical about Juneteenth, together with Kenya Barris, who’s beneath a large total deal at Netflix. The duo are additionally engaged on a reside stage musical in regards to the vacation, which commemorates the top of slavery within the U.S.

For Netflix, “Voices of Fireplace” is its newest unscripted venture, as the corporate has been pushing exhausting into the choice panorama over the previous yr with fellow music-centric present, “Rhythm & Circulation,” and a slew of breakout relationship sequence, like “Love Is Blind,” “Too Scorching To Deal with” and most not too long ago, “Say I Do.” Netflix additionally not too long ago greenlit two new docuseries-style romance sequence, one revolving round people with autism relationship and one other targeted on an Indian matchmaker.

“Voices of Fireplace” is about to launch on Netflix later in 2020.