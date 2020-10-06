Pharrell Williams’ Year-Long Campaign from Oscars to Emmys to Grammys

Pharrell Williams hasn’t stopped working … on behalf of “Letter to My Godfather,” the unique tune he wrote for Netflix’s “The Black Godfather,” a documentary about legendary music govt Clarence Avant. Qualifying for the Oscars as a movie with a theatrical launch, the Emmys as a Netflix manufacturing and the Grammys as a piece of music for visible media, it’s been on an awards marketing campaign circuit since its June 2019 launch.

Its journey started in campaigning for an Oscar, which concerned fall Q&As with Academy members; a efficiency on the Nov. 3 Hollywood Movie Awards, the place Williams took to the stage with a full choir; an early December look on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert”; adopted by a top-of-the-year look on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell.” All that promotion did get the tune to the Academy Awards shortlist, however when the nominations had been introduced Jan. 13, its Oscar possibilities ended.

However the effort didn’t cease there as Williams turned his consideration to the Sept. 20 Emmys. For the reason that documentary streamed on Netflix (price noting: it was produced by Avant’s daughter Nicole, spouse of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who’s pictured above with Williams), “Letter to My Godfather” secured eligibility for 2020 competition. Whereas campaigning within the type of trade occasions was a nonstarter thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Williams remained seen whereas shifting his focus to the Black Lives Matter motion and “being a catalyst for change.” On its advantage, “Letter to My Godfather” obtained a music and lyrics nomination on the Emmys, however misplaced to Labrinth’s “All of Us” from “Euphoria.”

Subsequent up: the Grammys, the place Williams stands maybe the perfect likelihood at successful tune written for visible media, seeing as Avant is a beloved and vital determine within the enterprise whose affect spans six a long time.

The Recording Academy is predicted to announce its 2021 nominees in late November.