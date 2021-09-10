Phase 144 imposed in Mumbai at the instance of Ganesh Chaturthi until September 19, ban on touring with 5 other folks

Phase 144 has been carried out in Mumbai from lately in view of Ganesh pageant in Mumbai. Phase 144 will stay in pressure within the city from September 10 to September 19. This resolution has been taken by way of the Mumbai Police to keep an eye on the corona an infection. This resolution has been taken by way of the management because of the rise in relation to corona an infection right through Ganesh pageant.Additionally Learn – Restrictions imposed in Lucknow until October 5, in order that peace will have to now not be disturbed, Phase 144 carried out

Consistent with the order issued by way of the Mumbai Police, there's a ban at the amassing of greater than 5 other folks around the town at the instance of Ganesh Utsav. Together with this, there has additionally been a ban at the darshan of Lord Ganesha within the pandal. While massive gatherings were banned. Please inform that during view of the corona epidemic, there was a ban on going to the pandals.

can do on-line darshan

Other people of Mumbai will be capable to talk over with Ganpati via on-line medium. As a result of Bappa's devotees don't seem to be allowed to visit the pandal. Previous, an order was once issued by way of the House Division announcing that social distancing should be strictly adopted at the instance of fairs.